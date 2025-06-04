Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Set to Follow Prince Harry's Lead' By Publishing Autobiography That Will Lift Lid on Their Catty Family Feud
Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz are set to tell-all about their ongoing feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria, RadarOnline.com can report.
The move seems to have been influenced by the salacious autobiography recently released by Prince Harry.
Brooklyn and Peltz got married in April 2022. But just a few months later, the honeymoon period was shattered after rumors surfaced that Peltz and Victoria got into a heated disagreement during the planning stages.
At the time, Peltz came to blows with Brooklyn’s family, notably over a dispute regarding her wedding dress.
While it was initially believed that mother-in-law Victoria would be designing the dress, Peltz ended up walking down the aisle in a Valentino gown.
The tension has already caused Brooklyn and Peltz to skip his dad's star-studded 50th birthday celebration.
Now, the younger couple is said to be considering taking a page out of Harry's book – specifically his autobiography, Spare, which spilled the tea on his royal life.
Brooklyn's Bridge to a Book
A source confided: "Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is very appealing. He just wants to get his side of the story on the record."
And much like 40-year-old Harry, the soccer star's son is likely to do a high-profile television interview and follow that up with a memoir of his own.
However, the insider insists Brooklyn, 26, is not looking to trash his famous family. He just wants to reclaim his own narrative.
"The pressure that came with growing up the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was so intense," the source explained. "It was like living in a fishbowl – everything he did was scrutinized.
"Sharing his truth feels like the only way to heal and take back control."
BFF's
Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, have struck up an unlikely friendship with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz after bonding over their family woes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royals invited the couple to their Hollywood home for dinner and have been supporting them after their controversial no-show at David's 50th birthday party.
A source said: "Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar."
The source added the Duchess of Sussex, 43, and Nicola, 30, found "common ground" after both were accused of wrecking their husbands' families.
Harry offered his "unwavering support" to Brooklyn at the private get-together amid their ongoing "toxic" family feuds.
Royal Reunion
Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria, were once close with the royal as well and even attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding.
But now they are said to have a feud of their own after ex-Suits actress Meghan accused Victoria of leaking stories about her.
A source said at the time: "Inexplicably, she feared Victoria was behind (the leak) — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it.
"Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on by directly contacting his good pal, David.
"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange, and David was mortified."