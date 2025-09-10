EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 'Murder' Solved — Investigator Reveals Why She Was 'Definitely Bumped Off Over Her Landmine Campaign'
Princess Diana was assassinated over her landmines campaign, actor Keith Allen believes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Shallow Grave star told pals about his theory after making an explosive documentary on Diana's death, which is still banned from being shown in the UK.
Keith Allen Blames Diana's Death on Landmine Fight
Allen, 72, also dismissed conspiracy theories Diana was bumped off for planning to marry her Muslim partner Dodi Fayed, who many believe had got her pregnant before they both died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
The actor – dad of singer Lily and Game Of Thrones star Alfie – has told friends: "People think it's something to do with the royal family loathing Diana, and her taking revenge on them by f------ a Muslim and being apparently pregnant and the implications of an heir to the throne.
"It's obfuscation. In fact, what people tend to forget is that she had become a spokesperson and focal point for banning landmines."
Allen also believes Diana's reach was so powerful she got former U.S. president Bill Clinton involved in her campaign. But he said the fact Clinton betrayed a promise he made to Diana to ban landmines was proof she was killed.
Allen seethed to pals: "There was so much money involved in the manufacture of landmines, and Diana had got Bill Clinton to sign a banning order. Within four days of her dying, Clinton rescinded his signature. I would say Diana was murdered."
Diana Crash Photo Shown at Cannes
Diana's supporters were stunned when Clinton bowed to pressure from U.S. intelligence bosses at the Pentagon and refused to sign a treaty forbidding the use of the weapons.
America still uses landmines, and under the Clinton administration from 1993, U.S. agents bugged Diana's phone calls when she stayed with her friend Lucia Fletcher de Lima at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington.
The National Security Agency still holds a top-secret file of about 30 transcripts of those personal chats, which Clinton may have read.
Allen's film on Diana's death, titled Unlawful Killing, was pulled from UK distribution after censors demanded 87 cuts before it could be released in Britain.
His documentary, backed by Dodi's ex-Harrod's tycoon dad Mohamed Al Fayed, caused outrage when it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011 – as it included a paparazzi photo of Diana in the wreckage of the crashed Mercedes in a Paris underpass.
The image, taken moments after the 1997 smash that also claimed the lives of Diana and Dodi, had never been publicly seen.
Lawyer Backs Claim Diana Was Killed Over Arms Trade
Allen defended his flick in 2011, saying about the demand to make almost 100 cuts before it could be shown in Britain over fears it contained libelous statements:
"Pity, because at a time when the sugar rush of the royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton has been sending republicans into a diabetic coma, it could act as a welcome antidote."
Conspiracy theorists have long been convinced Diana, 36, was killed 28 years ago because she planned to expose senior members of the arms trade involved with the multi-billion pound business of landmine production.
Michael Mansfield QC – who represented Dodi's dad, Mohamed al-Fayed, in the inquest into the death of his son Dodi and the former royal – is among those who support the theory.
Diana's Secret Diary Bombshell
He said Diana claimed she had an "exposure diary" in which she was going to unmask the people most closely involved with the British manufacturing of land mines.
He has said: "I think everyone remembers she raised the profile of the land mines. Everybody is aware that the British involvement in the arms trade, particularly land mines, is and was a huge vested interest.
"It seems to me she had planned various visits. She had already been to Angola; she was going to Cambodia later in the year. She was going to set up an institute for the victims of the land mines that had exploded.
"A large number of land mines had been manufactured by the British, and I think, and a witness who knew her well claimed, that she had an exposé diary in which she was going to expose the people most closely involved in the British arms trade. It seems to me that it is not unrelated to her death."