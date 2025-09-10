EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 'Murder' Solved — Investigator Reveals Why She Was 'Definitely Bumped Off Over Her Landmine Campaign'

Allen, 72, also dismissed conspiracy theories Diana was bumped off for planning to marry her Muslim partner Dodi Fayed, who many believe had got her pregnant before they both died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The actor – dad of singer Lily and Game Of Thrones star Alfie – has told friends: "People think it's something to do with the royal family loathing Diana, and her taking revenge on them by f------ a Muslim and being apparently pregnant and the implications of an heir to the throne.

"It's obfuscation. In fact, what people tend to forget is that she had become a spokesperson and focal point for banning landmines."

Allen also believes Diana's reach was so powerful she got former U.S. president Bill Clinton involved in her campaign. But he said the fact Clinton betrayed a promise he made to Diana to ban landmines was proof she was killed.

Allen seethed to pals: "There was so much money involved in the manufacture of landmines, and Diana had got Bill Clinton to sign a banning order. Within four days of her dying, Clinton rescinded his signature. I would say Diana was murdered."