'The Trust Has Gone': King Charles 'Unlikely' to Allow Prince Harry Back Into Fold Unless His Estranged Son 'Apologizes' for Slurring Family

The royal expert added: "It would be in his, and everybody else's, interests if somehow he could form some sort of personal reconciliation with his father.

"Because, we know even from Prince Harry's book that his father said: 'Don't make my last years miserable.'

"And if something happens to the King and Prince Harry has not reconciled with him, then he's going to be bearing more sort of guilt and remorse and things.

"And he's got enough on his plate already with the death of his mother and the things that he feels about all that.

"So in order for that to happen, he is the one who has to apologize. He is the one who has to give assurances."