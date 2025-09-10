'The Trust Has Gone': King Charles 'Unlikely' to Allow Prince Harry Back Into Fold Unless His Estranged Son 'Apologizes' for Slurring Family
King Charles is "unlikely" to allow Prince Harry back into the royal fold as he can no longer "trust" his estranged son, according to a royal insider.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke, 43, is hopeful of a reconciliation with his cancer-stricken father, 76, while he's back in the U.K. for a rare visit.
Make Up Mission
The pair have not seen each other face-to-face for 19 months but that may change this week after Charles flew back to London after his month-long vacation in Scotland.
But Harry has some major apologizing to do if he has any chance of being integrated back into the fold, claims royal biographer Hugo Vickers, as his father, currently, is unable to trust him.
Indeed, Vickers says Charles will be wary than any personal information he gives Harry, should they meet up, may end up in a follow up to Spare, his 2023 memoir is used to slate the royal family, so they will have to has to “tread very carefully” with the Prince.
Jetting Back To London
The royal expert added: "It would be in his, and everybody else's, interests if somehow he could form some sort of personal reconciliation with his father.
"Because, we know even from Prince Harry's book that his father said: 'Don't make my last years miserable.'
"And if something happens to the King and Prince Harry has not reconciled with him, then he's going to be bearing more sort of guilt and remorse and things.
"And he's got enough on his plate already with the death of his mother and the things that he feels about all that.
"So in order for that to happen, he is the one who has to apologize. He is the one who has to give assurances."
'Assurances Must Be Given'
Harry's current visit — set to last for four days — will be his longest since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.
The Prince previously lost his battle with the Home Office over the level of security he will be granted during visits to the UK.
That court battle reportedly cost Harry a staggering $1.3million.
During the Prince's current visit, Charles jetted back to London from his Scottish break.
The King had been in Balmoral for a month, with his return fuelling speculation that the pair could reunite after not seeing each other for 19 months.
However, Vickers says that there will always be "suspicion" over Harry's return trips to the UK.
He explained: "I suppose the suspicion is that, if he comes over here, he is sort of almost reestablishing himself as a member of the royal family."
Hugo added: "But in the days when he was right in the middle of it and doing things, he was a very hardworking and successful member of the family.
"You know, putting in his bit for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and all the things that he does.
"And, he was wearing fine uniforms and he looked like a prince.
"Latterly, of course, he's just a guy in jeans with a backpack on his back."
Now, Hugo says Harry can be seen "loitering in the background of one of Meghan Markle's cooking sprees."