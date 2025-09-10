Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

'Meghan Thought She Was Going to Be a Disney Princess': Ex-Royal Staffer Reveals the Moment Duchess Realized Royal Life Wasn't for Her

Picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle grew tired of royal life after realizing she wasn't a Disney princess, according to an ex-royal staffer.

Sept. 10 2025, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle grew disillusioned with royal life after realising she not a "Disney Princess", according to a former royal staffer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Grant Harrold, who served as a butler for King Charles, believes the Duchess did not appreciate the strict guidelines members of the royal family adhered to and quickly grew tired of the unglamorous side of her position.

Article continues below advertisement

No Disney Movie

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan did not appreciate the sheer levels of royal rules she has to adhere to.

Article continues below advertisement

He also blamed Meghan for "awakening" Prince Harry's resentment towards Charles and Prince William following her own major realization about the reality of royal life.

He said: "I think the problem with Meghan is that she went into the organisation and she assumed that after watching all the Disney princesses that she thought it was going to be like that.

"When you join the royal family, you are given rules and protocols to follow."

The comments echo similar claims by royal author Tom Bower, who has publicly claimed the Duchess of Sussex used Harry's status to "woo Hollywood elites".

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood Aspirations

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple invited Hollywood power players to their wedding, rather than Meghan's old pals.

Article continues below advertisement

The seemingly differing priorities between the royal family and Markle were on full display during their 2018 wedding, when Meghan opted to invite Hollywood celebrities she barely knew instead of relatives.

"All his friends were excluded (from the wedding) and all her Hollywood contacts were included, like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney and all her agents," Bower said.

"Everyone was there to help her career."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Life Changed Forever

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry had 'his own awakening' when Meghan arrived on the scene, says Grant Harrold.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrold is the author of the new book The Royal Butler, to be released on September 23, which chronicles life in the palace as well as the moment Harry met Meghan in July 2016.

On Harry falling for the former Suits actress, he said: "As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed.

"It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organisation, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened.

"The biggest change in Harry's life is Meghan."

After ditching the U.K. for the U.S. in 2020, and relinquishing themselves from Royal duties, Harry called out the royal family in both his memoir Spare and his Netflix series alongside Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry an King Charles
Source: MEGA

Harry is hoping to meet up with King Charles this week for the first time in 19 months.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's 'Furious, Bitter and Stroppy' Seven-Word Declaration During Her Final Ever Royal Solo Engagement Was 'Revenge Warning Shot' to The Firm

photo of karoline leavitt

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Karoline Leavitt's 'MAGA Barbie' Makeover Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Claiming White House Press Secretary 'Got Fillers, Dental Work and Neuromodulators'

Article continues below advertisement

And despite hopes of a reconciliation with Charles this week, Harrold believes the King is unlikely to ever trust Harry again following his unwanted outbursts.

He explained: "The king doesn't trust Harry, because of what Harry has said.

"He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has.

"He's done what household members typically do and spilled the beans. It's a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this.

"They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of the royal family.
Source: MEGA

Harry's life was 'changed' when he met Meghan, sparking a fallout with brother Prince William and his wife Kate MIddleton.

Harrold warns Harry and Meghan's podcast, book and TV deals rule them out of any significant re-entry to the royal circle.

"If they reconcile, then fall out again, what's to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series or interview about it?" he asked.

Harrold, who was butler to King Charles between 2004 and 2011 (when his title was Prince of Wales), said Harry and brother William were still incredibly close during his service before their fallout.

He added: "As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed.

"It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organization, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened.

"The biggest change in Harry's life is Meghan."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.