'Meghan Thought She Was Going to Be a Disney Princess': Ex-Royal Staffer Reveals the Moment Duchess Realized Royal Life Wasn't for Her
Meghan Markle grew disillusioned with royal life after realising she not a "Disney Princess", according to a former royal staffer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Grant Harrold, who served as a butler for King Charles, believes the Duchess did not appreciate the strict guidelines members of the royal family adhered to and quickly grew tired of the unglamorous side of her position.
No Disney Movie
He also blamed Meghan for "awakening" Prince Harry's resentment towards Charles and Prince William following her own major realization about the reality of royal life.
He said: "I think the problem with Meghan is that she went into the organisation and she assumed that after watching all the Disney princesses that she thought it was going to be like that.
"When you join the royal family, you are given rules and protocols to follow."
The comments echo similar claims by royal author Tom Bower, who has publicly claimed the Duchess of Sussex used Harry's status to "woo Hollywood elites".
Hollywood Aspirations
The seemingly differing priorities between the royal family and Markle were on full display during their 2018 wedding, when Meghan opted to invite Hollywood celebrities she barely knew instead of relatives.
"All his friends were excluded (from the wedding) and all her Hollywood contacts were included, like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney and all her agents," Bower said.
"Everyone was there to help her career."
Harry's Life Changed Forever
Harrold is the author of the new book The Royal Butler, to be released on September 23, which chronicles life in the palace as well as the moment Harry met Meghan in July 2016.
On Harry falling for the former Suits actress, he said: "As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed.
"It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organisation, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened.
"The biggest change in Harry's life is Meghan."
After ditching the U.K. for the U.S. in 2020, and relinquishing themselves from Royal duties, Harry called out the royal family in both his memoir Spare and his Netflix series alongside Meghan.
And despite hopes of a reconciliation with Charles this week, Harrold believes the King is unlikely to ever trust Harry again following his unwanted outbursts.
He explained: "The king doesn't trust Harry, because of what Harry has said.
"He worried that he would use it to his advantage. And he has.
"He's done what household members typically do and spilled the beans. It's a big thing for the family to have one of their own do this.
"They were all so close, and to see that relationship completely destroyed, I do not see them coming back from it."
Harrold warns Harry and Meghan's podcast, book and TV deals rule them out of any significant re-entry to the royal circle.
"If they reconcile, then fall out again, what's to say there won’t be another book, Netflix series or interview about it?" he asked.
Harrold, who was butler to King Charles between 2004 and 2011 (when his title was Prince of Wales), said Harry and brother William were still incredibly close during his service before their fallout.
