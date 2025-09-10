EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Desperate' to Make Amends With Broadway Boyfriend Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness After Love Triangle 'Cheating' Scandal Destroyed Their Marriage
Broadway babe Sutton Foster is desperate to make amends to former pal Deborra-Lee Furness after taking up with the Aussie's now ex-husband, Hugh Jackman – but the Wolverine hunk's emotionally wounded former wife wants no part of his new gal's mea culpas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Sutton and Debs were friends," an insider explained. "They used to go on double dates with their husbands and even hung out one-on-one a handful of times. That's partly why it stings so badly for Debs – and it's why Sutton does feel a tremendous sense of guilt and really wants to try to mend fences."
Marriage Came To An End
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Great White Way was awash with rumors that Hugh, 56, was sweet on Sutton, 50, when the pair starred together in a revival of The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to February 2023.
And about seven months after the musical wrapped, Jackman and Flurness, 69, announced their separation following 27 years of marriage.
Nearly one year later, Foster was suddenly single after announcing her split from screenwriter Ted Griffin, who she wed in 2014.
Jackman's New Lady
In January, Jackman and his new honey – whose divorce is still ongoing – were spotted walking hand in hand as they left a Santa Monica restaurant.
According to the insider: "The way Sutton tells it, she didn't intend to fall in love with Hugh. It just happened. She insists nothing ever happened between them before he and Debs split, and she really wants to get that across to Debs. She wants to explain herself and apologize for hurting her in any way."
However, the source said the Younger star is finding that easier said than done – because she's getting "stonewalled" by unforgiving Furness.
Deb's Heartbreak After The Split
EXCLUSIVE: Dana Carvey's Heartbreaking Grief Laid Bare – Comedian 'Comes Across a Haunted and Wounded Man' After His Eldest Son's Death at 32 From Accidental Overdose
After filing to divorce Hugh, she released a scathing statement reading: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."
She called their split "a profound wound that cuts deep."
The insider confided: "Debs has made it very plain that she's not interested in meeting and is disgusted by this relationship. Sutton's still going to persevere through because she really believes it's important they have closure – and she's not scared to chase Debs down on this."