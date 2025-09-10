EXCLUSIVE: Sutton Foster 'Desperate' to Make Amends With Broadway Boyfriend Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness After Love Triangle 'Cheating' Scandal Destroyed Their Marriage

Broadway babe Sutton Foster is desperate to make amends to former pal Deborra-Lee Furness after taking up with the Aussie's now ex-husband, Hugh Jackman – but the Wolverine hunk's emotionally wounded former wife wants no part of his new gal's mea culpas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Sutton and Debs were friends," an insider explained. "They used to go on double dates with their husbands and even hung out one-on-one a handful of times. That's partly why it stings so badly for Debs – and it's why Sutton does feel a tremendous sense of guilt and really wants to try to mend fences."