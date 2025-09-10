EXCLUSIVE: Dana Carvey's Heartbreaking Grief Laid Bare – Comedian 'Comes Across a Haunted and Wounded Man' After His Eldest Son's Death at 32 From Accidental Overdose

Comedian Dana Carvey has continued to deliver smiles and laughter as the Saturday Night Live alum privately grapples with the tragic 2023 overdose death of his beloved son Dex, according to concerned friends, who fear the grief-stricken funnyman is spiraling amid the strain of forcing himself to put on a brave face for his fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Dana has continued to work, continued to perform live and continued to podcast during this extended mourning period, and he hasn't said a lot about Dex's death publicly," an insider shared. "But when he's off the mic and when he's not onstage, he comes across like a haunted and wounded man."