Dana Carvey's Son Dex's Cause of Death Revealed as Lethal Mix of Toxic Drugs
Dana Carvey's son died of a mix of toxic drugs, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. Dex passed away on November 15 at the age of 32, and months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office disclosed his cause of death.
According to the coroner's website, the Saturday Night Live comedian's son died from fentanyl, ketamine, and cocaine toxicity. Dex's unexpected passing was listed as an accident.
Two months ago, Dex was found unresponsive in the bathroom of an L.A. home. His girlfriend was the one who dialed 911, but by the time first responders arrived, it was too late.
Sources told TMZ that the paramedics tried reviving Dana's son, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wayne's World actor, 68, and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, released a statement after Dex's death.
"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," their heartbreaking message began. "Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old."
They went on to praise their late child.
"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued all of them passionately."
"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too," the grieving parents continued. "He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."
Dana and his wife concluded by saying that those struggling with addiction "are in our thoughts and prayers." Dax followed in his father's footsteps, jumping into the comedy scene.
Last week, Dana addressed his son's death on his podcast with David Spade, Fly on the Wall podcast.
"If you’re listening to our podcast, you probably know about my family’s loss,” Dana said. “I just wanted to say that the amount of outpouring online and emailing and people I still haven’t been able to call back is incredible.”
He later admitted, "It’s me and my wife and our son’s private journey." Dana and Paula also have a son named Thomas, 31.
Dana admitted he wanted to come back to work to distract himself.
“I’m kind of on the pain train,” he stated. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. In the meantime, all this kind of stuff is very healthy.”