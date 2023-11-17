Comedian Dana Carvey's Eldest Son Dead at 32 After Accidental Overdose

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dex passed away after first responders rushed over to a home that his girlfriend had called from in Los Angeles around 10 PM.

Dex was unresponsive upon discovery in a locked bathroom. Sources said paramedics tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the residence.

RadarOnline.com has learned his autopsy is complete, and his body is ready for release, based on online records, which show his cause of death as "deferred" or pending additional investigation.