Comedian Dana Carvey's Eldest Son Dead at 32 After Accidental Overdose
Comedian Dana Carvey is mourning the loss of his eldest son, Dex Carvey, who died suddenly aged 32 from an accidental overdose on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," a note from his grieving parents, Dana and Paula, began that was posted via Instagram on Thursday. They also share another son, Thomas.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dex passed away after first responders rushed over to a home that his girlfriend had called from in Los Angeles around 10 PM.
Dex was unresponsive upon discovery in a locked bathroom. Sources said paramedics tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the residence.
RadarOnline.com has learned his autopsy is complete, and his body is ready for release, based on online records, which show his cause of death as "deferred" or pending additional investigation.
"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years," the Wayne's World star and his wife shared in their joint statement. "He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film-making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee."
"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever," they continued. "To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."
Dex had started to follow in his famous dad's footsteps in recent years. The aspiring comedian had taken the stage at The Ice House Comedy Club in 2014, continuing to book gigs over the years, including one in 2018 at The Paramount Theater.
He also opened for his Saturday Night Live star father in his 2016 Netflix special, Straight White Male.
Dana and Paula celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this year and many fans have sent their well-wishes and condolences to the couple amid the heartbreaking news. Actor and comedian Nick Swardson was among those to reach out, writing, "I'm so sorry Dana. Sending love to you and the family and his friends."
"I struggle to find the words when a family loses a child, it's just awful. My deepest condolences to you and your family," another fan wrote under the comedian's latest post.