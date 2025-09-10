EXCLUSIVE: 'Family Feud' Backlash Erupts! Show's Host Steve Harvey Brutally Ridiculed Over Transgender Team Who Raised Money for Sex Workers
Fans of Family Feud are furious about a recent episode that featured an all-trans team who was raising money for sex workers, spurring plans to radically shake up the game show franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders said the game show has been pushing the envelope for years, but this latest uproar has landed longtime host Steve Harvey in the hot seat.
On the July 31 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which airs on Disney-owned ABC, actress Laverne Cox led the all-transgender team featuring singer Mila Jam, actress Joslyn De Freece, actress and singer Peppermint and TV personality Ts Madison.
They were playing to raise money for the latter's charity, the Ts Madison Starter House.
Under Fire For Pushing Boundaries
"The show has been under fire for years for pushing boundaries, but this is one of the most controversial scenarios they've had in a long time," shared a source.
Viewers' eyebrows shot up when jokes about "free balling" and other crude innuendos peppered the dialogue, which kicked off when Harvey asked Ts if he could call her Ts.
"Of course. Listen, I take it short or long," Madison said suggestively.
Harvey, 68, looked straight at the camera, feigning a look of shock.
"Steve Harvey, it's okay to free ball, we're free balling today," Ts said, alluding to men who don't wear underwear.
Fans were quick to vent their anger on social media.
"Whatever individuals that 'green lighted' this show need to be fired. Another notch in Disney's decline," one fumed.
"Well that's one show I won't be watching," another said.
Show insiders agreed, saying: "Being tacky and obnoxious to get ratings – it's blown the roof open."
Clean Up And Do Better
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Ready to Fight for Kennedys – Actor Defends Ex-First Family Over Controversial Miniseries About JFK Jr. And Carolyn's Toxic Romance and Tragic Deaths
"Even Steve is getting caught in the crossfire and he's used to being the jovial guy who everyone likes, but not anymore. People are accusing him of pandering to the contestants, no matter how over the top and inappropriate they get," said the source.
So now bosses are discussing the show's future, "but there's a difference of opinion on how far the jokes should go and whether they should take a totally different route," explained the source.
"There's an inquest going on with people asking how it happened in the first place and what they're going to do going forward to avoid these catastrophes."
Added the insider: "The powers that be don't want to lose Steve, but they've got to clean up and do better."