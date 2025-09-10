Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Steve Harvey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Family Feud' Backlash Erupts! Show's Host Steve Harvey Brutally Ridiculed Over Transgender Team Who Raised Money for Sex Workers

photo of steve harvey
Source: MEGA

'Family Feud' backlash has grown as Steve Harvey is ridiculed over a transgender team's fundraiser for sex workers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fans of Family Feud are furious about a recent episode that featured an all-trans team who was raising money for sex workers, spurring plans to radically shake up the game show franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the game show has been pushing the envelope for years, but this latest uproar has landed longtime host Steve Harvey in the hot seat.

On the July 31 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which airs on Disney-owned ABC, actress Laverne Cox led the all-transgender team featuring singer Mila Jam, actress Joslyn De Freece, actress and singer Peppermint and TV personality Ts Madison.

They were playing to raise money for the latter's charity, the Ts Madison Starter House.

Article continues below advertisement

Under Fire For Pushing Boundaries

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Steve Harvey landed in the hot seat after fans blasted 'Family Feud.'
Source: MEGA

Steve Harvey landed in the hot seat after fans blasted 'Family Feud.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The show has been under fire for years for pushing boundaries, but this is one of the most controversial scenarios they've had in a long time," shared a source.

Viewers' eyebrows shot up when jokes about "free balling" and other crude innuendos peppered the dialogue, which kicked off when Harvey asked Ts if he could call her Ts.

"Of course. Listen, I take it short or long," Madison said suggestively.

Harvey, 68, looked straight at the camera, feigning a look of shock.

Article continues below advertisement
Harvey feigned shock when Ts Madison joked about free balling.
Source: MEGA

Harvey feigned shock when Ts Madison joked about free balling.

Article continues below advertisement

"Steve Harvey, it's okay to free ball, we're free balling today," Ts said, alluding to men who don't wear underwear.

Fans were quick to vent their anger on social media.

"Whatever individuals that 'green lighted' this show need to be fired. Another notch in Disney's decline," one fumed.

"Well that's one show I won't be watching," another said.

Show insiders agreed, saying: "Being tacky and obnoxious to get ratings – it's blown the roof open."

Article continues below advertisement

Clean Up And Do Better

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Chris Pratt

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Ready to Fight for Kennedys – Actor Defends Ex-First Family Over Controversial Miniseries About JFK Jr. And Carolyn's Toxic Romance and Tragic Deaths

photo of andy cohen

EXCLUSIVE: Doting Dad Andy Cohen at War With Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Over Her Controversial Anti-surrogacy Comments – 'Ill-Informed and Dumb'

Article continues below advertisement
The game show host faces accusations of pandering to contestants on 'Family Feud.'
Source: MEGA

The game show host faces accusations of pandering to contestants on 'Family Feud.'

"Even Steve is getting caught in the crossfire and he's used to being the jovial guy who everyone likes, but not anymore. People are accusing him of pandering to the contestants, no matter how over the top and inappropriate they get," said the source.

So now bosses are discussing the show's future, "but there's a difference of opinion on how far the jokes should go and whether they should take a totally different route," explained the source.

"There's an inquest going on with people asking how it happened in the first place and what they're going to do going forward to avoid these catastrophes."

Added the insider: "The powers that be don't want to lose Steve, but they've got to clean up and do better."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.