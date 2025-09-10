EXCLUSIVE: 'Family Feud' Backlash Erupts! Show's Host Steve Harvey Brutally Ridiculed Over Transgender Team Who Raised Money for Sex Workers

Fans of Family Feud are furious about a recent episode that featured an all-trans team who was raising money for sex workers, spurring plans to radically shake up the game show franchise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders said the game show has been pushing the envelope for years, but this latest uproar has landed longtime host Steve Harvey in the hot seat.

On the July 31 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which airs on Disney-owned ABC, actress Laverne Cox led the all-transgender team featuring singer Mila Jam, actress Joslyn De Freece, actress and singer Peppermint and TV personality Ts Madison.

They were playing to raise money for the latter's charity, the Ts Madison Starter House.