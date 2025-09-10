EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Ready to Fight for Kennedys – Actor Defends Ex-First Family Over Controversial Miniseries About JFK Jr. And Carolyn's Toxic Romance and Tragic Deaths

Married to Katherine Schwarzenegger , Pratt has become fiercely loyal to the family of her mom, Maria Shriver , JFK Jr.'s first cousin, and so he's teaming with his Kennedy kin to wage war on TV magnate Ryan Murphy , who's in charge of the project, which has been titled American Love Story.

"Being part of this family and their incredible history means the world to Chris, and he feels the pain that everybody else is feeling around Ryan Murphy's decision to dramatize the short lives and deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn."

"This situation is especially tricky for Chris because he has become the Kennedys ' de facto ambassador in Hollywood , where he has a lot of pull," explained an insider.

With their marriage and public fights frequently making headlines in the 1990s, JFK Jr. and Carolyn's bumpy love story came to a tragic end when the Piper Saratoga plane JFK Jr., 38, was piloting crashed into the Atlantic off the coast of Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999, killing him, Carolyn, 33, and her sister Lauren Bessette, 34.

The popular and photogenic couple were American royalty in the eyes of the public.

Many people believe the production team behind the series showed a massive lack of respect when they didn't ask any of the Kennedys to consult or participate in the project.

"But that's not the only reason family members are piping mad. JFK Jr. and Carolyn are sacred figures to them, and they see this series as nothing short of sacrilegious," the insider said.

"In Chris' eyes, it's trashy and shameless to turn this story into a TV show, and the entire family has united to call Ryan out for this publicly and keep the pressure on him privately as well."