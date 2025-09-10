EXCLUSIVE: Doting Dad Andy Cohen at War With Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Over Her Controversial Anti-surrogacy Comments – 'Ill-Informed and Dumb'
Doting dad Andy Cohen served up harsh words for tennis great Martina Navratilova, who recently slammed surrogacy as "just wrong," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Navratilova, 68 – who adopted two young boys in 2024 with spouse Julia Lemigova, star of The Real Housewives of Miami – wrote the comment in a since-deleted social media post that also included: "Sometimes you can't have it all."
But the declaration didn't sit well with the 57-year-old Bravo bigwig, who became a father of Ben, 6, and Lucy, 3, with the aid of two different gestational surrogates.
Andy Speaks Out
During an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, the host huffed about the athlete's remark, "That's just ill-informed and dumb. Basically, she's uninformed on the issue, so I just think she's not informed. It's ... a bad take, what can I tell you? She's just wrong."
The TV mogul did point out that when Lemigova, 53, appeared on the July 30 episode of his talk show Watch What Happens Live, she suggested her wife's words were misinterpreted.
The Miss USSR 1990 – who'd borne two daughters and one son who died in infancy with previous partners – further shared she believes in surrogacy and said, "Martina and I share a bed, but we don't share a brain. And we don't always agree on different views."
Tennis Legend's Wife Disagrees With Statements
The former model also said: "I completely disagree with her comments."
Cohen explained on radio he didn't want to debate Lemigova during the live broadcast, but shared that the topic could be raised at the upcoming RHOM reunion.
"Julia and I have discussed this offline," confided Cohen, who has previously said that his children share the same egg donor.
"Martina will not be at the Miami reunion, so I will not be asking Martina about this."