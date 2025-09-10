EXCLUSIVE: Doting Dad Andy Cohen at War With Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Over Her Controversial Anti-surrogacy Comments – 'Ill-Informed and Dumb'

Doting dad Andy Cohen served up harsh words for tennis great Martina Navratilova, who recently slammed surrogacy as "just wrong," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Navratilova, 68 – who adopted two young boys in 2024 with spouse Julia Lemigova, star of The Real Housewives of Miami – wrote the comment in a since-deleted social media post that also included: "Sometimes you can't have it all."

But the declaration didn't sit well with the 57-year-old Bravo bigwig, who became a father of Ben, 6, and Lucy, 3, with the aid of two different gestational surrogates.