EXCLUSIVE: Jen's Wedding Bells Are 'Torturing' Ben! Garner Ready to Wed Longtime Boyfriend John Miller... As Affleck Was Hoping for His Ex 'to Call It Off'
Jennifer Garner is finally ready to say "I do" with boyfriend John Miller, and the proof is she's openly wearing an engagement ring, but sources say it's plunged ex-hubby Ben Affleck into a deep funk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the 53-year-old Batman hunk never believed the 53-year-old Elektra beauty – mom of his kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13 – would remarry and this is his worst nightmare.
Ben's Pain Over Jen
"For Ben, it's torture," said a source. "He was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening.
"He has to get his head around the fact she'll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids."
While buzz claimed Garner and Affleck were growing closer since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the 13 Going on 30 beauty is now openly flaunting her ring and reportedly planning a wedding with Miller.
Deep In Wedding Planning
An insider said: "Jen has been back and forth on whether to marry John for a while, now she's telling friends it's happening and how happy they both are and John's her soulmate. She's looking into the perfect venue and the invitations she wants to send out, the music, the guest list.
"It's open knowledge among her friends she's knee deep in wedding planning."
Garner and businessman Miller, 47, a Stanford grad and head of the CaliBurger eateries and Cali Group investments, were recently seen strolling in the Brentwood area.
Ben's Tough Time
"She had no makeup on, her hair down. He wore a coat and jeans. There was a lot of affection between them," said a source. "They held hands and kissed – just a very normal couple with no Hollywood weirdness."
And that leaves Affleck out in the cold.
"Ben's having a tough time of it," said the source. "Pals are checking in and making sure he's okay."