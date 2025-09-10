EXCLUSIVE: Jen's Wedding Bells Are 'Torturing' Ben! Garner Ready to Wed Longtime Boyfriend John Miller... As Affleck Was Hoping for His Ex 'to Call It Off'

"For Ben, it's torture," said a source. "He was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening.

"He has to get his head around the fact she'll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids."

While buzz claimed Garner and Affleck were growing closer since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the 13 Going on 30 beauty is now openly flaunting her ring and reportedly planning a wedding with Miller.