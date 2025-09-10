Fame Coach Whitney Uland From TikTok to Netflix: Is She the Next Addison Rae?

She’s been called a “warning to Hollywood.” She went viral at Cannes for filming her own red carpet. And now she’s on Netflix. Whitney Uland isn’t building fame in theory — she’s building it in real time. She’s a fame coach with 400,000 followers across social platforms, an actor with indie credibility, and a writer stacking serious receipts. This summer, Uland appeared in Season 2 of Love Life (originally produced for HBO, now streaming on Netflix), playing Keely King — an influencer with a book deal and a brand on the rise.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

“I filmed that role years ago,” she says. “And now here I am: an influencer, with a book coming out, on Netflix. Some people call it manifestation — I call it methodology.” It’s the same system she’s taught through How to Be Famous — the platform that’s helped artists, influencers, and even celebrities launch careers. The twist? She’s using her own method to build hers. The parallels to Addison Rae are hard to ignore.

Article continues below advertisement

Rae told the New York Times’ Popcast: “How am I going to get out of here?” For Rae, TikTok was the way out. For Uland, the turning point came when her marriage ended and a development deal collapsed at the same time. On her How to Be Famous podcast, she’s spoken about rebuilding from that fallout and creating her own system to survive — and thrive. Unlike many viral stars, Uland has receipts beyond the algorithm. She wrote, directed, produced, and starred in The Cosmos Sisters, a genre-bending indie feature shot on a microbudget.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

She created Hysterical Women, the award-winning pilot that screened at Bentonville Film Festival, SeriesFest, and Catalyst. She co-wrote on Lucy Hale’s romcom The Hating Game, which has since become a Gen Z cult favorite. And her breakout series Janessica streamed on Amazon Prime and was a semifinalist in the Tony Cox Showtime Screenplay Competition. Then came Cannes. Uland pulled out her iPhone on the red carpet, posting her own content. Perez Hilton cheekily dubbed her a “warning to Hollywood” for refusing to play by the rules, while LA Weekly covered the stunt as more than just a dress-code break. That duality — indie credibility and viral fluency — is what makes her dangerous in the best way. She’s not a coach-turned-actor or an actor-turned-coach. She’s both. And in today’s fame economy, that might be the winning formula.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.