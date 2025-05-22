EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper 'Secretly Proposed to Gigi Hadid' as Model Had His 'Back to the Wall'
Commitment-phobe Bradley Cooper's alleged engagement with Gigi Hadid has been rumored to stem from pressure to take the relationship to the next level, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hadid, 30, was recently spotted with a sparkly new gold band on that finger, sparking rumors the Silver Linings Playbook star, 50, finally caved and proposed.
The 30-year-old was smiling from ear to ear when she was seen arriving at Cooper's 50th birthday bash with his family and friends at Le Chalet in New York City.
Photos from outside the event captured Hadid sporting a new ring on her left hand – and her joyous expression added to engagement rumors.
But sources claimed her inner circle has speculated she pressured her 50-year-old boyfriend, who she's been dating for about a year-and-a-half, to get down on one knee and pop the question.
Hadid Pushing Hard For a Ring
An insider shared: "It's no secret Gigi has been pushing hard for Bradley to propose.
"She had no intention of being dragged along indefinitely while he waffled and made excuses."
The source further claimed the 30-year-old gave Cooper an ultimatum.
They continued: "Gigi laid it all out and, in a nice but firm way, made it clear what she wanted and that she would walk if he couldn't commit seriously to her.
"He knew she would make good on her promise to leave if he didn't step up.
"Obviously, the fear of losing her got the better of him."
The insider alleged Cooper "proposed shortly before her birthday."
While the insider noted Hadid's sister, Bella, and her mother Yolanda and dad Mohamed were "happy" for the couple, her friends are questioning the sincerity of the alleged engagement.
The source explained: "Her friends think Bradley is a good man and good to Gigi. There's nothing wrong with him per se, but when a guy is coerced into doing something he really doesn't want to do, it's concerning."
They added: "Everyone is hoping for the best, but her friends would feel better if the engagement had been Bradley's idea, not hers."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders previously claimed Hadid was "tired of waiting" for Cooper to propose – and didn't think a proposal would happen without a "push."
The source said: "She's dropped enough hints about rings and weddings at this point, but is finding it hard to read him. She's tired of waiting and isn't afraid to stick her head out there with an ultimatum if it comes to it – and it just may.
"Gigi honestly thought he would have proposed by now. Birthdays, holidays, occasion after occasion go by. She's starting to think it won't happen without a push."
While Gigi's inner circle may be concerned about the engagement, her family were said to have "endorsed" Cooper's alleged proposal despite the couple's 20-year age gap.
A source said: "Gigi's family is so happy for her, and they absolutely adore Bradley. He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common, and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai.
"Yolanda and Bella love Bradley, but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.
"Bradley is different from any of Gigi's past relationships and they've never seen her this happy with a partner before."