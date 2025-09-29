Pete Hegseth Throws 'Full-Blown Tantrums When Challenged' and Has 'Lashed Out' at Staffers... as the Secretary of Defense Sparks Concern Over Disturbing Behavior

Two sources close to Hegseth claim the former Fox News personality has been going off on staff and is "obsessed" about all things related to his security.

"There's a manic quality about him," one insider claimed. "Or let me rephrase, an even more manic quality, which is really saying something." They also described the 45-year-old as visibly distracted, having even stood up and paced during meetings.

The other source added: "He's crawling out of his skin."

Hegseth's eerie behavior doesn't stop there, as he has also been accused of firing Pentagon officials for speaking to the media and other congressional staffers.