Still Employed? The One Reason 'Pentagon Princess' Pete Hegseth Still Has a Job — Despite Major Mistakes and Failures

Over the last few weeks, the issues haven't stopped for Hegseth – including the bombshell signal scandal, his use of an unsecured office phone line, the "demand to build a makeup studio" and his wife constantly being glued to his hip during sensitive meetings with world leaders.

As these scandals continue to make headlines day after day, more people have been demanding Trump fire him immediately before more damage is done.

According to The Nation, Hegseth still has a job because of one man – President Trump.

The site explained how Hegseth wasn't picked for the role of Defense Secretary due to any skills or experience, but because he shares a similar outlook as Trump on the military.

Just like the president, Hegseth believes the military has been compromised by the left-wing.

In late April, Hegseth put an end to a military program he described as "another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative."