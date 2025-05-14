Still Employed? The One Reason 'Pentagon Princess' Pete Hegseth Still Has a Job — Despite Major Mistakes and Failures
"Pentagon Princess" Pete Hegseth still has a job — and it's leaving many people wondering why.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how President Trump's Defense Secretary had a rough few weeks making major mistakes and now, the calls for him to be fired immediately haven't stopped.
Trump and Hegseth's Friendship
Over the last few weeks, the issues haven't stopped for Hegseth – including the bombshell signal scandal, his use of an unsecured office phone line, the "demand to build a makeup studio" and his wife constantly being glued to his hip during sensitive meetings with world leaders.
As these scandals continue to make headlines day after day, more people have been demanding Trump fire him immediately before more damage is done.
According to The Nation, Hegseth still has a job because of one man – President Trump.
The site explained how Hegseth wasn't picked for the role of Defense Secretary due to any skills or experience, but because he shares a similar outlook as Trump on the military.
Just like the president, Hegseth believes the military has been compromised by the left-wing.
In late April, Hegseth put an end to a military program he described as "another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative."
He wrote on X: “This morning, I proudly ENDED the ‘Women, Peace & Security’ (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense. WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.
"WPS is a UNITED NATIONS program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists. Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it. DoD will hereby executive the minimum of WPS required by statute and fight to end the program for our next budget. GOOD RIDDANCE WPS!"
Signal Scandal
Following the signal scandal, Mike Waltz was effectively removed from his position as National Security Advisor (NSA) by President Trump – but Hegseth wasn't stripped of his role.
While the world awaits more firings due to the scandal, Hegseth isn't expected to be let go due to his friendship with the current president.
The scandal first started when US national security leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, top White House staff members, three Cabinet secretaries and intelligence agency directors used the Signal app to discuss military plans – which led to sensitive information being leaked.
Hegseth used the chat to share details of the impending airstrikes, including aircraft types, missiles, launch times and even times of planned attacks.
The leak then raised many concerns, and the Pentagon launched an investigation into the incident.
Despite the massive and concerning error, Trump defended Hegseth and said he is "doing a great job."
In late April, the president told The Atlantic magazine amid all of the chaos: "I think he's gonna get it together. I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him."
The 'Human' Leash
Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News personality, has been glued to her husband's side ever since he took on the political role.
Insiders claim, despite having no formal role or government background, Hegseth's wife is calling too many shots.
On Hegseth's first day as defense secretary, his wife reportedly requested for staff to post a video of his remarks – which staff members reportedly saw as a directive.
In addition, reports claimed she was part of a leaked group chat where Hegseth shared details of a U.S. military operation in Yemen – alongside his brother and personal lawyer.
The wife also reportedly informed her husband’s staff about his media interviews – which is usually a job reserved for media professionals.
While insiders are questioning her growing sway, Jennifer has yet to comment on the concerns.