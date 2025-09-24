Trademark Twist: We Unmask Two Individuals Desperately Trying to Cash in On Assassinated Charlie Kirk’s Name
Sept. 24 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's assassination has rocked the country, but amid the chaos, two individuals are doing all they can to make money off the late conservative's death by filing trademarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just five days following Kirk's passing, a man named Terrance Malone filed documents to obtain the trademark for the phrase "Charlie Kirk's Life Matters," but he doesn't think there's anything wrong with his decision.
Who Is Trying To Cash In On Kirk's Death?
The 50-year-old, a resident of Pennsylvania, explained his goal is to create clothing with the phrase, as he is planning to use it on several different types of clothing, including jackets, board shorts, fur hats, hunting pants, and more.
However, Malone isn't the only one wanting to cash in on Kirk's murder; a second application was filed on Sunday, September 21, by a woman named Jasmine Wong. The application asked for the right to use the ring-wing podcaster's name to make everything from dresses to pajamas, and even clothing for babies.
"The name, portrait, likeness, or signature showing in the mark does not identify a living individual," Wong noted in her filing.
While the applications have yet to be signed off on, it doesn't look good for Malone or Wong, as Kirk's estate would have to agree for his name and likeness to be used.
Malone and Wong are already feeling the heat for their plan, as one insider raged to RadarOnline.com. "On the surface, this looks like a desperate attempt by two people to cash in on the death of Charlie Kirk."
"It feels opportunistic, and if they don’t have a connection to Charlie or Turning Points USA, you can expect a bitter legal fight to erupt," the source added, referring to Kirk's nonprofit, which advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.
Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while hosting an event on a college campus in Utah. Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
The alleged assassin is said to be facing the death penalty.
Trump Fumbles Tribute To Kirk
On Sunday, September 21, thousands of people filled up State Farm Stadium in Arizona to pay tribute to Kirk, who was hailed a "martyr" by President Trump, who showed up late to the event and was seen settling in behind a thick sheet of bulletproof glass.
Social media users even accused the controversial politician of falling asleep during the tribute.
"Everyone thought Trump cared about Charlie Kirk. He was falling asleep in the rafters whenever the camera panned to him," one viewer claimed, as another added, "Is old man Trump asleep at Kirk's memorial already? How embarrassing."
The 79-year-old also used his speech to once again make it about himself, as at one point, he said: "In that private moment, on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was.
"He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them."
"That's where I disagreed with Charlie," the former reality star said. "I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Erika," referring to Kirk's wife, Erika.
He added: "But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group, and maybe they can convince me that that's not right, but I can't stand my opponent."