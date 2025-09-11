The Littlest Victims of Charlie Kirk Shooting: Trump Ally Leaves Behind Wife Erika and Two Small Children After Being Gunned Down on-stage in Front of Thousands of People

Erika, a former Miss Arizona, runs the clothing brand PROCLAIM x BIBLE in 365.

She describes her clothing as "purpose-driven for the Kingdom " and that she designs all of the apparel "prayerfully made in the USA."

Like her late husband, Erika is a podcaster who hosts the MIDWEEK RISE UP podcast. Each episode airs on Wednesdays along with "Monday Meditations to provide you with that deep breath of, 'God’s got this,'" according to her homepage.

Charlie was an occasional guest on his wife's podcast, and she provided him with plenty of support throughout his efforts as the founder of Turning Point USA. Erika also accompanied her conservative firebrand husband to Donald Trump's inaugural festivities when he was sworn in for a second term in January.

"Like so many, I’ll never be able to put into words what these past several days have been like, let alone the past 4 years, up until this point. By God’s grace alone, we are where we are. I have seen firsthand the sacrifices that have been made to make this moment a reality, and to all of you, I’m so grateful. Welcome home 47. I love you so much @charliekirk1776 — I cherish you beyond words," Erika captioned the carousel of photos.