The Littlest Victims of Charlie Kirk Shooting: Trump Ally Leaves Behind Wife Erika and Two Small Children After Being Gunned Down on-stage in Front of Thousands of People
Charlie Kirk left behind a beautiful family when an assassin's bullet struck him down during a college campus appearance in Utah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, shared a hopeful Bible verse about God's strength before the 31-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck. Now she is a widow who has two young children to raise without their dad.
Supportive Wife
Charlie and Erika began dating in 2018 and got married in May 2021, with just their closest family members present at the "very intimate" ceremony in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2022, followed by a son in May 2024.
The duo frequently posted family photos on social media, but were careful to protect their kids' privacy by never showing their faces, nor revealing their first names.
Charlie and Erika thrived at being parents. He shared an adorable family photo when their son turned one in May, writing in the caption, "Yesterday we celebrated our son’s 1st birthday! He has brought an infinite amount of joy and laughter into our lives. Being a parent is an incredible gift, made far better because I get to do it alongside @mrserikakirk."
'I Cherish You Beyond Words'
Erika, a former Miss Arizona, runs the clothing brand PROCLAIM x BIBLE in 365.
She describes her clothing as "purpose-driven for the Kingdom " and that she designs all of the apparel "prayerfully made in the USA."
Like her late husband, Erika is a podcaster who hosts the MIDWEEK RISE UP podcast. Each episode airs on Wednesdays along with "Monday Meditations to provide you with that deep breath of, 'God’s got this,'" according to her homepage.
Charlie was an occasional guest on his wife's podcast, and she provided him with plenty of support throughout his efforts as the founder of Turning Point USA. Erika also accompanied her conservative firebrand husband to Donald Trump's inaugural festivities when he was sworn in for a second term in January.
"Like so many, I’ll never be able to put into words what these past several days have been like, let alone the past 4 years, up until this point. By God’s grace alone, we are where we are. I have seen firsthand the sacrifices that have been made to make this moment a reality, and to all of you, I’m so grateful. Welcome home 47. I love you so much @charliekirk1776 — I cherish you beyond words," Erika captioned the carousel of photos.
Rough Labor
In her September 5 podcast episode, Erika opened up for the first time about the 48 hours of labor she endured before undergoing an emergency C-section with the couple's second child.
"It's taken me three years to be able to share this story with you. Life is full. But God kept pressing on my heart that it's time to share the story," she wrote in the description.
"Pregnancy. Delivery. Postpartum. They're different for everyone. And in that 4th trimester, it isn’t about 'bouncing back.' It’s about becoming," the mom continued.
In the episode, Erika shared what she did differently after becoming a mother of two. She told fans, "I’ve kept my pregnancies and postpartum seasons intentionally private, but today I’m sharing pieces of my journey, not to prescribe, but to remind you: you don’t owe your story to anyone."
Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless With Wound on His Hand in Disturbing Selfies After Murdering Idaho College Students
'God Is Our Refuge'
Erika turned to the power of prayer before her husband's shooting, writing on X, "Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."
Tragically, her husband didn't pull through after the violent shooting. He was speaking to students on the campus of Utah Valley University when he was struck in the neck by what appeared to be a long-range bullet fired with perfect precision.
Supporters flooded her with heartfelt comments about how much the free speech activist will be missed.
"Words cannot express how sad I am for you and your babies. There is nothing I can say. You are seen, felt, and loved. He was a good man doing a noble job," one person wrote. A second added, "We are sending you love and a big hug. We love Charlie, and we will fight for you. We will continue his fight. We love you all."
A third mourned, "Our hearts are broken, Erika. We love you and the children. You are in our constant prayers."