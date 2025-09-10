Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless With Wound on His Hand in Disturbing Selfies After Murdering Idaho College Students

Years after the horrific murders that captivated the nation, Kohberger was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars by a judge on Wednesday, July 23, for the murders of four college students.

As part of a plea deal, which was bashed by many of the victims' family members, he will avoid the death penalty.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the four college students who were all reportedly sleeping in the same home.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, but that was taken off the table because of the guilty plea.

Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences for the brutal slayings of all four college students.

During his sentencing, he refused to make a statement after many of the victims' family members spoke directly to him.