Home > News > Bryan Kohberger

Quadruple Killer Bryan Kohberger Posed Shirtless With Wound on His Hand in Disturbing Selfies After Murdering Idaho College Students

Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger was give four life sentences for the brutal slayings of the college students.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 7:54 p.m. ET

Sept. 10 2025, Published 7:54 p.m. ET

Quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger posed for shirtless snaps with a wound on his hand after brutally murdering the four Idaho college students in 2022.

As seen in newly obtained selfies by NewsNation, the disturbed individual posed for a handful of bizarre snaps with visible wounds on his hands after brutally murdering Xana Kernoodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Chilling Selfies

Kohberger attempted to flex his arms while posing shirtless.
Source: NEWSNATION

Kohberger attempted to flex his arms while posing shirtless.

In one shirtless snap, Kohberger attempted to flex his arms and in another, the convicted murderer gave a two-finger salute on the top of his forehead.

According to NewsNation, a wound can be seen on Kohberger’s left ring finger is seen in the photo — which he possibly got during the brutal slayings of the four college students during the horrific home invasion on Nov. 13, 2022.

In the third photo obtained by the site, Kohberger flashed a disturbing smile as he stared into the camera.

Mental Health Claims

Kohberger was diagnosed with four mental disorders before pleading guilty.
Source: NEWSNATION

Kohberger was diagnosed with four mental disorders before pleading guilty.

Months before pleading guilty to killing four college students, Kohberger was diagnosed with four mental disorders.

According to court documents, the 30-year-old creep was diagnosed with high-functioning autism, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) in February 2025.

Following the horrific murders, the convicted murderer's phone also allegedly had a search for "University of Idaho Murders," as well as searches about serial killer Ted Bundy.

He also searched for videos about the four college students he was convicted of murdering.

Life Behind Bars

As part of a plea deal, he will avoid the death penalty.
Source: NEWSNATION

As part of a plea deal, he will avoid the death penalty.

Years after the horrific murders that captivated the nation, Kohberger was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars by a judge on Wednesday, July 23, for the murders of four college students.

As part of a plea deal, which was bashed by many of the victims' family members, he will avoid the death penalty.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the four college students who were all reportedly sleeping in the same home.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, but that was taken off the table because of the guilty plea.

Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences for the brutal slayings of all four college students.

During his sentencing, he refused to make a statement after many of the victims' family members spoke directly to him.

bryan kohberger mug shot
Source: Ada County Sheriff’s Office

He's serving life in prison after pleading guilty.

After his sentencing, Kohberger was thrown behind bars, and it didn't take long for him to start complaining about the conditions.

According to reports, the convicted killer has been crying and has claimed fellow inmates have been making threats.

On July 30, Kohberger allegedly sent a note to Deputy Warden Dietz and asked for a transfer from J-Block to B-Block "immediately."

He claimed he has been receiving "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment."

In addition, Kohberger also claimed he has been getting sexually harassed by fellow inmates, who allegedly said "I'll b--- f-- you," as well as, "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."

