Meghan's Royal Nightmare: Markle 'Warned' Husband Prince Harry Over 'Secretly Meeting with Kate Middleton' as Prince William's Wife Desperately Attempts to End Family Rift
Meghan Markle is doing everything she can to make sure her husband, Prince Harry, isn't swayed to return to the royal family, as Kate Middleton is hoping for a face-to-face meeting to help end the rift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 40, has spent three days in the U.K. without his "Diva Duchess" wife, 44. The Duke of Sussex finally got his long-awaited reunion with his father, King Charles III, on Wednesday, September 10. Harry is seemingly inching closer to rapprochement with the royal family following his and Markle's dramatic decision to quit their jobs as senior working royals in 2020 and move to California.
'Unthinkable'
Harry remains estranged from his older brother, Prince William, as Middleton hopes to act as a peacemaker between the two during the duke's four-day visit home to England.
"The thought of them reconnecting is rather unthinkable for her,” an insider revealed about Markle's reaction to her husband having a private meeting with Middleton, 43.
"Seeing Kate and Harry together again – it’s Meghan’s idea of a nightmare," the source confessed. "It’s not about not liking her, it’s about control of the narrative. Meghan doesn’t like people who will steal her thunder – not just the duchess, but Harry, as well. She doesn’t trust Kate, and she doesn’t want her influencing Harry while he’s back in the UK."
'Laying Down the Law'
"Kate wants to see Harry in secret, and there have been messages between them," the source dished. "However, Meghan is laying down the law. She’s been very clear about what she expects of him while he’s over there."
"She’s protective and doesn’t want Harry reconnecting, sparking gossip," the insider added.
Middleton and Harry were extremely close until he married Meghan in May 2018. Even in his scathing 2023 memoir, Spare, the prince called his sister-in-law "the big sister he never had."
Markle didn't accompany her husband on his trip back home and hasn't set foot in the U.K. since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
Unlike his previous visits back to England, Harry's latest did not involve one of his many court battles over security and the press, while focusing on family and charities he loves.
This time, the duke visited his grandmother's grave at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor. He followed it up that evening by attending the WellChild Awards, where he gave a moving speech.
Harry then reveled in being back among royal fans as he greeted well-wishers during a visit to Nottingham, where he pledged $1.4 million of his own money towards helping combat youth violence in the U.K.
The former Afghan war veteran toured Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies, followed by an event for the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England, in 2027. That will put Harry back in his home country for at least a week of hosting events.
Helping Harry 'Come Home'
While William has no interest in reconciling with his estranged brother, Middleton had been hoping for a secret meeting with Harry while he was in the U.K. in an effort to smooth out the situation.
"Kate’s willing to do anything she can to end this feud,” an insider previously revealed. "It’s torn the family apart, and she doesn’t want the next generation – her kids or their cousins – to be carrying this on their shoulders."
"Apart from giving him a piece of her mind, she wants to help him come home, and the only way is to rebuild trust with William and the family," the insider said about Middleton's intentions for the long term.