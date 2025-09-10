Charlie Kirk Shooting Tragedy: Witnesses Claim Security at Utah Event Was 'Weak' — Lack of Metal Detectors and 'No Checkpoints'

Videos of the shooting spread on social media, showing the crowd at the university screaming and taking cover following the shooting. Attendees are now claiming security was lax; one person, Tyler McGettigan, told NBC News he did not have to go through security before the event.

According to McGettigan, while he printed out a ticket, he was not asked for it to enter the event.

"No one checked the barcode or the QR code," he claimed. "There was no checkpoint to get in. It was literally, anyone could walk in if they wanted."

Another attendee, Justin Hickens, also claimed there were no metal detectors posted outside, and another person added there were "no checkpoints, nothing, to get in here."