Charlie Kirk Latest: Suspect Caught After Shooting Conservative Activist Dead — As Killer Had Been 'Spotted on Roof' Moments Before Incident
A suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been arrested, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 31-year-old was shot in the neck while speaking to a packed rally at Utah Valley University Wednesday, and died later at a local hospital.
Charlie Shooter Suspect Search
Authorities had been actively searching for a suspect, and armed officers had been going door-to-door throughout the Orem, Utah campus looking for leads.
A Utah Valley University spokesperson said the gunman shot Kirk from a building 200 yards away from where he was sitting.
Multiple people on social media have been sharing videos they say show a possible shooter lying on the roof of the Losse Center building directly across from the rally.
Kirk's Appearance At The College
Officials with Utah Valley University, which is about 40 miles south of the state capital of Salt Lake City, have issued a statement saying the campus has been evacuated and classes have been canceled until further notice.
Those still on campus were being asked to stay in place until police officers could safely escort them off campus.
Orem Mayor David Young said several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working the investigation. FBI director Kash Patel previously tweeted agents were headed to the scene and "the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."
Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his organization, Turning Point USA. His appearance was scheduled to be the kickoff of a nationwide college tour.
As with his tours in the past, Kirk was seated at his "Prove Me Wrong Table", fielding questions from students, including those who disagreed with him.
He had just been asked a question about mass shootings when the shot rang out.
The event at UVU had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to ban Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures.
However, the university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its "commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue."
Videos posted to social media showed the horror from the scene. Kirk could be seen speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent, debating with a packed crowd.
A single shot can be heard, and Kirk can be seen instantly reaching up with his right hand as blood gushed from the left side of his neck.
Those in the crowd screamed and ran in horror, as officials instantly tried delivering aid to the activist.
President Donald Trump, a friend and supporter of the conservative influencer, announced his passing Wednesday evening in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the president shared. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.
"Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
The president has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through the weekend.