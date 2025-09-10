Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Latest: Suspect Caught After Shooting Conservative Activist Dead — As Killer Had Been 'Spotted on Roof' Moments Before Incident

Charlie Kirk and Scene
Source: mega

A suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been arrested, according to police.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been arrested, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The 31-year-old was shot in the neck while speaking to a packed rally at Utah Valley University Wednesday, and died later at a local hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Shooter Suspect Search

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk tours college campuses and actively debates students on political topics of the day.

Authorities had been actively searching for a suspect, and armed officers had been going door-to-door throughout the Orem, Utah campus looking for leads.

A Utah Valley University spokesperson said the gunman shot Kirk from a building 200 yards away from where he was sitting.

Multiple people on social media have been sharing videos they say show a possible shooter lying on the roof of the Losse Center building directly across from the rally.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kirk's Appearance At The College

charlie kirk scene
Source: mega

Officials closed the campus and went on a massive manhunt for a suspect.

Officials with Utah Valley University, which is about 40 miles south of the state capital of Salt Lake City, have issued a statement saying the campus has been evacuated and classes have been canceled until further notice.

Those still on campus were being asked to stay in place until police officers could safely escort them off campus.

Orem Mayor David Young said several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working the investigation. FBI director Kash Patel previously tweeted agents were headed to the scene and "the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Kirk's death, political figures have been paying tribute.
Source: Charlie Kirk YouTube

Following the news of Kirk's death, political figures have been paying tribute.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his organization, Turning Point USA. His appearance was scheduled to be the kickoff of a nationwide college tour.

As with his tours in the past, Kirk was seated at his "Prove Me Wrong Table", fielding questions from students, including those who disagreed with him.

He had just been asked a question about mass shootings when the shot rang out.

The event at UVU had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to ban Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures.

However, the university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its "commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue."

Article continues below advertisement

Videos of the shooting have been circulating on social media.
Source: Charlie Kirk YouTube

Videos of the shooting have been circulating on social media.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Mariah Carey

'She is Gone!': Mariah Carey Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Diva Filmed 'Slurring Words' at Boozy VMAs After-Party

Split image of footage of a drone strike on a UFO.

Shocking Video Shows UFO Unscathed After Being Hit by U.S. Military Drone Firing a Hellfire Missile

Videos posted to social media showed the horror from the scene. Kirk could be seen speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent, debating with a packed crowd.

A single shot can be heard, and Kirk can be seen instantly reaching up with his right hand as blood gushed from the left side of his neck.

Those in the crowd screamed and ran in horror, as officials instantly tried delivering aid to the activist.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: x.com//TheNewsTrending

President Donald Trump, a friend and supporter of the conservative influencer, announced his passing Wednesday evening in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the president shared. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.

"Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The president has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through the weekend.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.