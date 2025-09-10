Ryan Lochte Nearly 'Evicted from Home' Following Missing Rent Payments... Just Days After Olympian's Estranged Wife Demanded Full Custody of Their Kids Amid Messy Divorce

Lochte found himself just days away from being booted from his rented four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,936 square foot home in Newberry, Florida.

Records indicate he pays $3,000 a month for the home, but Us Weekly reported his landlord sued after the 41-year-old missed his August payment.

Lochte responded with a handwritten note explaining: "I’ve been out of town for business. Came home, and eviction notice was on my door. So, paying the rent. Thank you. Ryan Lochte."

Previously, the former Florida Gator agreed with his landlord to fork over a total of $7,059 last month and this month's rent, plus other fees.

He also agreed not to be late on his rent again for at least the rest of his lease, which is up next February.