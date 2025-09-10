Ryan Lochte Nearly 'Evicted from Home' Following Missing Rent Payments... Just Days After Olympian's Estranged Wife Demanded Full Custody of Their Kids Amid Messy Divorce
Ryan Lochte nearly found himself locked out of his home after the troubled Olympic star failed to pay his rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The gold medal-winning swimmer is still mired in a messy divorce that recently saw his ex hit him with drug allegations.
Lochte found himself just days away from being booted from his rented four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,936 square foot home in Newberry, Florida.
Records indicate he pays $3,000 a month for the home, but Us Weekly reported his landlord sued after the 41-year-old missed his August payment.
Lochte responded with a handwritten note explaining: "I’ve been out of town for business. Came home, and eviction notice was on my door. So, paying the rent. Thank you. Ryan Lochte."
Previously, the former Florida Gator agreed with his landlord to fork over a total of $7,059 last month and this month's rent, plus other fees.
He also agreed not to be late on his rent again for at least the rest of his lease, which is up next February.
Sole Custody
Lochte has been distracted defending himself from his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, who recently claimed she found empty bags of cocaine left by the athlete in their home, and caught him inhaling nitrous oxide in front of one of their kids.
The 34-year-old has since asked the court to award her sole physical custody of their three kids – Caiden, eight, Liv, six, and Georgia, two.
In her filing, Reid claimed: "Shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the children because (Lochte) has a history of substance abuse and, upon information and belief, he is still abusing illegal controlled substances."
She claimed she found "mostly empty baggies of cocaine around the marital home as (Lochte) had consumed the majority of the contents before the baggies were discovered."
Reid alleged the bags were found underneath the dining room table, one of the children's bedrooms, and another child's bathroom counter.
Shocking Allegations Aganist Lochte Revealed
Reid has argued for sole custody, accusing Lochte of having a "tendency to doze off during the day," often after he dropped off the kids at school.
"Upon his return home, (Reid) would find him passed out in the driver’s seat, with the car still on and the music blaring. (Lochte) has also fallen asleep while being the only adult watching the children because (Reid) was working out of town," the filing read.
She claimed she "also caught (Lochte) inhaling nitrous oxide in front of" one of their kids while they "were in the garage with him" and accused Lochte of driving the kids around unsafely.
Estranged Wife's Demands
According to the divorce papers, Reid listed Lochte's alleged income for 2024 as $350,437.
She submitted the information to the court, demanding that Lochte pay her monthly child support and alimony.
Reid, who filed for divorce from the six-time gold medalist in March after seven tumultuous years of marriage, described the split as "painful" and spoke of "trials we didn't choose or see coming."
Lochte, on his end, expressed gratitude for their life together, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons their marriage has become "irretrievably broken".