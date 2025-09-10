Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte Nearly 'Evicted from Home' Following Missing Rent Payments... Just Days After Olympian's Estranged Wife Demanded Full Custody of Their Kids Amid Messy Divorce

kayla and ryan lochte
Source: mega

Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla are locked in a divorce battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ryan Lochte nearly found himself locked out of his home after the troubled Olympic star failed to pay his rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The gold medal-winning swimmer is still mired in a messy divorce that recently saw his ex hit him with drug allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ryan Lochte
Source: mega

The Olympic gold medalist was nearly kicked out of his rental home.

Lochte found himself just days away from being booted from his rented four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,936 square foot home in Newberry, Florida.

Records indicate he pays $3,000 a month for the home, but Us Weekly reported his landlord sued after the 41-year-old missed his August payment.

Lochte responded with a handwritten note explaining: "I’ve been out of town for business. Came home, and eviction notice was on my door. So, paying the rent. Thank you. Ryan Lochte."

Previously, the former Florida Gator agreed with his landlord to fork over a total of $7,059 last month and this month's rent, plus other fees.

He also agreed not to be late on his rent again for at least the rest of his lease, which is up next February.

Article continues below advertisement

Sole Custody

ryan lochte kayla lochte
Source: mega

Lochte and his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, have been battling over custody of their kids.

Lochte has been distracted defending himself from his estranged wife, Kayla Reid, who recently claimed she found empty bags of cocaine left by the athlete in their home, and caught him inhaling nitrous oxide in front of one of their kids.

The 34-year-old has since asked the court to award her sole physical custody of their three kids – Caiden, eight, Liv, six, and Georgia, two.

In her filing, Reid claimed: "Shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the children because (Lochte) has a history of substance abuse and, upon information and belief, he is still abusing illegal controlled substances."

She claimed she found "mostly empty baggies of cocaine around the marital home as (Lochte) had consumed the majority of the contents before the baggies were discovered."

Reid alleged the bags were found underneath the dining room table, one of the children's bedrooms, and another child's bathroom counter.

Article continues below advertisement

Shocking Allegations Aganist Lochte Revealed

Photo of Ryan Lochte
Source: mega

Reid accused Locthe of leaving bags of cocaine around the house.

Reid has argued for sole custody, accusing Lochte of having a "tendency to doze off during the day," often after he dropped off the kids at school.

"Upon his return home, (Reid) would find him passed out in the driver’s seat, with the car still on and the music blaring. (Lochte) has also fallen asleep while being the only adult watching the children because (Reid) was working out of town," the filing read.

She claimed she "also caught (Lochte) inhaling nitrous oxide in front of" one of their kids while they "were in the garage with him" and accused Lochte of driving the kids around unsafely.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Mariah Carey

'She is Gone!': Mariah Carey Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Diva Filmed 'Slurring Words' at Boozy VMAs After-Party

picture of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Asks Top A-Lister to Be Ring-Bearer at Her Wedding as She Beams 'I'm So Excited' — Despite Claims 'Lazy' Fiancé Benny Blanco Has Avoided Any Planning

Estranged Wife's Demands

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kayla Reid
Source: meg

Reid is also asking for child and spousal support from the swimmer.

According to the divorce papers, Reid listed Lochte's alleged income for 2024 as $350,437.

She submitted the information to the court, demanding that Lochte pay her monthly child support and alimony.

Reid, who filed for divorce from the six-time gold medalist in March after seven tumultuous years of marriage, described the split as "painful" and spoke of "trials we didn't choose or see coming."

Lochte, on his end, expressed gratitude for their life together, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons their marriage has become "irretrievably broken".

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.