'She is Gone!': Mariah Carey Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Diva Filmed 'Slurring Words' at Boozy VMAs After-Party

RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva, 56, was the star attraction at private members club The Twenty Two in New York , where this year's ceremony was held, and she joined longterm friend and collaborator Busta Rhymes for a special performance.

Mariah Carey has sparked fresh health fears after she was filmed slurring her words during a boozy MTV VMAs after-party.

Carey struggled to sing her own song at the bash.

He then took over again as they continued to perform the 2002 hit song, telling Carey : "Come on Mariah, give me a note," as she looked unsteady on her feet standing beside him.

The pair laughed as the hitmaker struggled to stay in tune.

The rapper put his arm around the star and could be heard saying: "Mariah, sing," as she proceeded to belt out the words out of tune.

But the singer struggled to get her words out to track I Know What You Want as she started singing the intro, triggering bemused reactions from fans.

Rapper Busta Rhymes performed with the singer from behind a booth.

She then announced: "Ok, we gotta promote this album right now," referencing her new record, Here for It All, which is scheduled to be released on September 26.

The rapper is later heard saying heard announcing on the microphone: "Please send me a f---ing vodka on the rocks up this b----."

Mariah then responded: "Please can I have one too, thank you, oh my God, you guys are so cute," as she slurred her words once more.

An eyewitness said: "A true queen, Mariah ensured the playlist was almost entirely her own music as she also set to promote her new album.

"Mariah was in good spirits, and she stayed at the party past 2am.

"She was clearly drunk and having a good time. She made it clear she swapped her usual champagne for vodka."