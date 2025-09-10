'She is Gone!': Mariah Carey Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Diva Filmed 'Slurring Words' at Boozy VMAs After-Party
Mariah Carey has sparked fresh health fears after she was filmed slurring her words during a boozy MTV VMAs after-party.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva, 56, was the star attraction at private members club The Twenty Two in New York, where this year's ceremony was held, and she joined longterm friend and collaborator Busta Rhymes for a special performance.
Slurring Singer
But the singer struggled to get her words out to track I Know What You Want as she started singing the intro, triggering bemused reactions from fans.
The rapper put his arm around the star and could be heard saying: "Mariah, sing," as she proceeded to belt out the words out of tune.
The pair laughed as the hitmaker struggled to stay in tune.
He then took over again as they continued to perform the 2002 hit song, telling Carey: "Come on Mariah, give me a note," as she looked unsteady on her feet standing beside him.
Bust-ed Voice
She then announced: "Ok, we gotta promote this album right now," referencing her new record, Here for It All, which is scheduled to be released on September 26.
The rapper is later heard saying heard announcing on the microphone: "Please send me a f---ing vodka on the rocks up this b----."
Mariah then responded: "Please can I have one too, thank you, oh my God, you guys are so cute," as she slurred her words once more.
An eyewitness said: "A true queen, Mariah ensured the playlist was almost entirely her own music as she also set to promote her new album.
"Mariah was in good spirits, and she stayed at the party past 2am.
"She was clearly drunk and having a good time. She made it clear she swapped her usual champagne for vodka."
Champagne Super Diva
Selena Gomez Asks Top A-Lister to Be Ring-Bearer at Her Wedding as She Beams 'I'm So Excited' — Despite Claims 'Lazy' Fiancé Benny Blanco Has Avoided Any Planning
A clip of the private party also leaked on TikTok, in which Rhymes was seen praising a seemingly drunk Carey.
One fan wrote underneath: "She's feeling her champagne darling."
Another added: "She is GONE," with a stream of laughing emojis.
"I'm here for drunkriah activities," a third wrote.
The Always Be My Baby hitmaker had sparked concern from fans when she appeared stiff and seemed to have trouble walking at the A-list music bash.
Carey performed a medley of her hits before being presented with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
The diva stood still most of the time, and when she did walk across the stage, the songbird appeared unsteady on her feet.
A chorus of concern quickly erupted on X during Carey's performance at the Sunday, September 7, ceremony.
"Mariah Carey is looking like it’s super painful for her to walk and move??? Is she okay?" one person wondered, while another asked, "Mariah Carey okay? She seems a little off."
"Why doesn’t Mariah Carey’s body move when she performs?" a third person noted, while a fourth sighed, "My girl doesn’t even try anymore, and I’m okay with that. She is the Mariah Carey."
After Carey's medley, her super fan, Ariana Grande, presented the Dream Lover songstress with her first-ever Moon Man trophy.
"I can't believe I'm getting my first VMA tonight, and I just have one question. What in the hell were you waiting for?" she proclaimed while calling out MTV.