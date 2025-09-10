Shocking Video Shows UFO Unscathed After Being Hit by U.S. Military Drone Firing a Hellfire Missile

The black and white video revealed the UFO cruising at an unusually high speed along the Yemen coast despite being hit by the 100-pound hellfire missile.

Jeffery Nuccetell, who served as a military police officer for 16 years, reportedly claimed the footage was "exceptional evidence" of UFOs.

Burlison played the video as whistleblowers testified to witnessing UFOs with their own eyes despite the U.S. government denying their existence for decades.