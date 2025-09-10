Shocking Video Shows UFO Unscathed After Being Hit by U.S. Military Drone Firing a Hellfire Missile
A stunning video has claimed to capture an unidentified flying object (UFO) miraculously coming out unscathed after being hit with a hellfire missile from a U.S. military drone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Republican Representative Eric Burlison played the never-before-seen video at a congressional hearing.
Rep. Eric Burlison Shows Video Footage to Congress
The black and white video revealed the UFO cruising at an unusually high speed along the Yemen coast despite being hit by the 100-pound hellfire missile.
Jeffery Nuccetell, who served as a military police officer for 16 years, reportedly claimed the footage was "exceptional evidence" of UFOs.
Burlison played the video as whistleblowers testified to witnessing UFOs with their own eyes despite the U.S. government denying their existence for decades.
Witnesses Testify Before Congress On UFO Sightings
Eyewitness testimony overlapped when describing the mysterious flying objects they saw in the sky. Some accounts claimed the glowing, illuminated objects were spherical, while others recalled them being triangular.
At least two witnesses who testified under oath alleged they were pressured by government officials to stay silent about their astonishing experiences.
This isn't the first time Congress has heard testimony from whistleblowers and eyewitnesses about UFOs. For several years, Congress has held hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UAPs, the government term for UFOs, in an attempt to gain transparency on top-secret government programs following years of speculation and scrutiny.
The Department of Defense created the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in 2022 to investigate claims of UFO sightings and establish a standardized data collection process.
An AARO report released in March 2024 concluded there was no evidence to support accusations claiming the government was hiding recovered alien spacecraft or technology, which further fueled cover-up conspiracy theories.
Following the report, Rep. Robert Garcia pushed for more transparency, saying: "We know that there are objects or phenomena observed in our airspace and also possibly in our oceans.
"The American people have legitimate questions, and I believe it’s critical that Congress should help address them."
Marco Rubio Claims UFOs 'Routinely' Fly Over U.S.
As RadarOnline.com reported, then-Senator Marco Rubio stunned the country when he casually admitted UFOs "routinely" fly over U.S. airspace after an unknown object was shot down over the South Carolina coast in 2023.
Recently released classified documents revealed a swarm of UFOs documented at an Ohio military base with ties to Roswell.
The documents were declassified, as well as a video of two separate assaults by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County in December.
Documents further revealed the Air Force felt that the waves of unidentified objects were so serious, they halted flight operations, alerted local law enforcement agencies, and utilized thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the location and identity of the mysterious UFOs.
One officer at the Ohio base reportedly said: "The objects appeared to be lights moving as a group, but too high up to get an accurate assessment of what they looked like."
Another claimed the witnessed the UFO descend toward the base and got within about 500 feet of landing before it suddenly shot back up and disappeared.
A second officer confirmed the sighting and said the object disappeared before it reached the runway.