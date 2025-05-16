Army Whistleblower Reveals Never-Before-Seen Footage of UFO Branded 'The Cigar' After it Soared Across U.S. Border
There have been unexplained UFO sightings at the US southern border, most specifically one mysterious craft simply known as "The Cigar," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bob Thompson, an Army vet who spent almost 15 years with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has dropped a bombshell and revealed the startling footage.
What Is That?
In an interview with NewsNation's Ross Coulthart, Thompson described the unidentified object recorded by a CBP reconnaissance plane in early 2020.
According to Coulthart, the craft had a short and cylindrical body with no visible wings or propellers. It also did not give off a visible heat trail from an engine.
However, "The Cigar" isn't even the only head-scratching object that has been spotted by Thompson and his CBP agents flying along the border.
Watch The Eerie Footage Below
"I've seen orbs that were off in the distance. I've seen crafts that were cigar-shaped, I've seen triangles," he said, adding, "'No one likes to talk about it freely. I think it's just still a taboo subject."
Footage of the craft has baffled the US border patrol, according to Thompson, as they still do not have an explanation for it. The whistleblower also said the cigar-shaped object may have been a new missile being tested, but that is still unclear.
Ever since the footage was captured, Thompson claimed there's been a "deafening silence" about it from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
However, UFOs aren't the only thing in the skies, apparently; "portals" have also been witnessed, Thompson claimed.
He said: "I got told that they witnessed a portal opening up in the sky and there were pictures of it on a camera that I was able to see."
Reactions to the video were mixed, as one person commented: "You had me right up to the point where you said the black ring in the sky was a portal..." and another responded, "Hundreds of millions of dollars spent on these video cameras yet the videos look like they were taken by a potato."
Government Cover-Up?
"It's a drone. Now you know," a user speculated, following the numerous and unexplained sightings in late 2024 and early 2025, theorized by some to be drones.
In January, a swarm of blinking UFOs repeatedly appeared in the night sky of northern New Jersey, sparking fears that the government was concealing the truth... and that it may have been part of an alien spy operation.
At the time, resident Mike Walsh said squadrons of three to four UFOs began hovering in formation over Garden State's Morris County in November and had returned every night since.
"I don't know where they're taking off from, where they're landing," Walsh pondered.
Even fellow neighbor Julie Shavalier was left shaken over the light shows, leading to a lack of sleep.
A frightened Shavalier said: "We're all completely unnerved. When I would get up and look out my window at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., they were still hovering.
"They were still there as the sun was starting to rise. They went back in the same direction they came from, and I expect they'll be back as soon as the sun goes down."
During their investigation, the FBI's Newark office announced they believed the lights were "drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft."