VIDEO: Startling New Footage Shows How UFO Floated Over California for 15 Minutes Before Vanishing

Aliens are here… at least they may be in California, as what appears to be a UFO was captured on video, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The fascinating footage, recorded on April 27 by a resident standing near an isolated cabin, seems to show a brightly lit hexagonal-shaped object as it flies over the desert for at least 15 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Truth Is Out There?

Source: National UFO Reporting Center A witness captured strange footage over California that many believe is a UFO.

“It appeared to move arbitrarily, without any clear direction. The movements were erratic and at varying speeds,” the anonymous witness wrote in a report to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC). According to the witness, the eerie flying machine moved slowly and erratically, almost as if it were baffled by where it should go next. The person behind the recording said: “Tonight is the new moon, so it was probably not the moon, and yet it was much brighter than a full moon.

Article continues below advertisement

“What stood out was its extraordinary lighting, strange shape, and irregular movements.” The witness said the spacecraft, at one point, changed shapes, going from a hexagonal object to a circular shape. Despite the onlooker being the only person who saw the object in the sky, they made sure to report that they did not take any type of perception-affecting substance.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk's Fault?

Source: MEGA Some claimed a SpaceX rocket was responsible, not a UFO.

NUFORC attempted to explain the aircraft, noting that an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket launched had taken place that day… three hours earlier. A previous rocket launch in Great Britain, however, did leave behind a glowing frozen fuel that formed a blue spiral, which looked just like the witness’s video. The head-scratching video was captured just days before a hearing in the US Congress on UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). One notable face at the meeting included Pentagon UFO project whistleblower Luis Elizondo, a former NASA administrator and a retired Navy admiral, who urged the government to publish what it knows about these unexplained sightings.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'The Cigar'?

The hearing also called for increased funding for the detection of UFOs and UAPs, which, according to some alien enthusiasts, are being suppressed by the American intelligence community. Earlier this month, Bob Thompson, an Army vet who spent almost 15 years with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), discussed another shocking spacecraft find, seen at the US southern border. In an interview with NewsNation's Ross Coulthart, Thompson described the unidentified object recorded by a CBP reconnaissance plane in early 2020. According to Coulthart, the craft, known as "The Cigar," had a short and cylindrical body with no visible wings or propellers. It also did not give off a visible heat trail from an engine.

Article continues below advertisement

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

However, "The Cigar" isn't even the only mysterious object that has been spotted by Thompson and his CBP agents flying along the border. "I've seen orbs that were off in the distance. I've seen crafts that were cigar-shaped, I've seen triangles," he said during the chat, adding, "No one likes to talk about it freely. I think it's just still a taboo subject." Ever since the footage was captured, Thompson claimed there's been a "deafening silence" about it from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @NewsNation/YouTube Army vet Bob Thompson also discussed an eerie spacecraft known as 'The Cigar,' witnessed at the US southern border.