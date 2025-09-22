Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Absolutely Appalled': Trump Accused of 'Falling Asleep' at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service as Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE

Donald Trump sparked fresh dementia fears after he appeared to fall asleep at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump has been hit with fresh dementia accusations after he appeared to fall asleep at the memorial service for right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, and Vice President J.D. Vance joined the nearly 100,000 mourners who packed Arizona's State Farm Arena to pay their respects to the Turning Point USA founder who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Appears to Fall Asleep at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE

Trump was caught with his eyes closed and head down during the memorial service.

The president headlined the memorial service, which also featured speeches from Vance, Tucker Carlson and Charlie's widow Erika.

While speaking from the podium behind a bullet-proof shield, Trump said: "(Charlie's) bigger now than ever before. And he's eternal."

Trump also noted he planned to posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Although some applauded the president for attending and speaking at the event, others slammed him as "embarrassing" after he appeared to fall asleep during the service.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Slammed For 'Dozing Off' at Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users ridiculed Trump after cameras appeared to catch him dozing off in the crowd.

Photos of the 79-year-old old with his eyes closed, head down and slightly slumped over in his seat quickly began circulating social media.

One X user shared a picture of Trump and wrote: "Is old man Trump asleep at Kirk’s memorial already? How embarrassing."

Another user said: "It really tickles me anyone ever thought Donald J. Trump gave more than an atom of a s--- about Charlie Kirk. He was falling asleep in the rafters whenever the camera panned to him."

A third added: "I guess the real reason Trump attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service today wasn't his rambling incoherent talk, it was he needed another nap. Yes, he fell asleep. Gramps is getting worn out. Is there a pasture in his future???"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Two clinical psychologists said Trump has displayed physical and linguistic symptoms of 'early dementia.'

This isn't the first time Trump has been caught snoozing in public. He famously dozed off in court during his hush money conspiracy trial and was recently caught sleeping in his seat at the US Open finals.

Trump's physical health coupled with his bizarre rants and gaffes have sparked concerns about his cognitive abilities.

Two clinical psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, have weighed in and claimed the president has displayed physical and linguistic symptoms of "early dementia."

Garter said: "You're at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you're the center of attention. So how does Trump react? Oh, he's asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Said to Elon Musk During Shock Reunion at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Two Months After Late Conservative Activist Predicted Reconciliation

George Clooney

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Political Plans Revealed – Liberal Actor Eyeing to Pick the Next President... After Receiving Major Backlash Over Pushing for Joe Biden's Election Exit

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was slammed as 'rude' and 'disrespectful' for showing up an hour late to the memorial service.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was blasted for being "rude" and "disrespectful" after he showed up late to the memorial service – and without First Lady Melania by his side.

One X user posted: "The memorial STARTED AT 2:00 pm. Trump is en route to the memorial — this means THAT TRUMP IS ALMOST AN HOUR LATE TO CHARLIE KIRK’S MEMORIAL.

"This is beyond rude and disrespectful and a great example of the president’s TRUE COLORS and honestly HOW MUCH CHARLIE KIRK MEANS."

When Trump was spotted finally settling into his seat, social media users watching the service noted he looked "sleepy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.