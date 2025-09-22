'Absolutely Appalled': Trump Accused of 'Falling Asleep' at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service as Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up
Sept. 22 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump has been hit with fresh dementia accusations after he appeared to fall asleep at the memorial service for right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, and Vice President J.D. Vance joined the nearly 100,000 mourners who packed Arizona's State Farm Arena to pay their respects to the Turning Point USA founder who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.
Trump Appears to Fall Asleep at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service
The president headlined the memorial service, which also featured speeches from Vance, Tucker Carlson and Charlie's widow Erika.
While speaking from the podium behind a bullet-proof shield, Trump said: "(Charlie's) bigger now than ever before. And he's eternal."
Trump also noted he planned to posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Although some applauded the president for attending and speaking at the event, others slammed him as "embarrassing" after he appeared to fall asleep during the service.
Trump Slammed For 'Dozing Off' at Charlie Kirk's Memorial
Photos of the 79-year-old old with his eyes closed, head down and slightly slumped over in his seat quickly began circulating social media.
One X user shared a picture of Trump and wrote: "Is old man Trump asleep at Kirk’s memorial already? How embarrassing."
Another user said: "It really tickles me anyone ever thought Donald J. Trump gave more than an atom of a s--- about Charlie Kirk. He was falling asleep in the rafters whenever the camera panned to him."
A third added: "I guess the real reason Trump attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service today wasn't his rambling incoherent talk, it was he needed another nap. Yes, he fell asleep. Gramps is getting worn out. Is there a pasture in his future???"
This isn't the first time Trump has been caught snoozing in public. He famously dozed off in court during his hush money conspiracy trial and was recently caught sleeping in his seat at the US Open finals.
Trump's physical health coupled with his bizarre rants and gaffes have sparked concerns about his cognitive abilities.
Two clinical psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, have weighed in and claimed the president has displayed physical and linguistic symptoms of "early dementia."
Garter said: "You're at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you're the center of attention. So how does Trump react? Oh, he's asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial."
Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Said to Elon Musk During Shock Reunion at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Two Months After Late Conservative Activist Predicted Reconciliation
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump was blasted for being "rude" and "disrespectful" after he showed up late to the memorial service – and without First Lady Melania by his side.
One X user posted: "The memorial STARTED AT 2:00 pm. Trump is en route to the memorial — this means THAT TRUMP IS ALMOST AN HOUR LATE TO CHARLIE KIRK’S MEMORIAL.
"This is beyond rude and disrespectful and a great example of the president’s TRUE COLORS and honestly HOW MUCH CHARLIE KIRK MEANS."
When Trump was spotted finally settling into his seat, social media users watching the service noted he looked "sleepy."