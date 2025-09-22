'Absolutely Appalled': Trump Accused of 'Falling Asleep' at Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Service as Rumors He's Suffering From Dementia Ramp Up

The president headlined the memorial service, which also featured speeches from Vance, Tucker Carlson and Charlie's widow Erika.

While speaking from the podium behind a bullet-proof shield, Trump said: "(Charlie's) bigger now than ever before. And he's eternal."

Trump also noted he planned to posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Although some applauded the president for attending and speaking at the event, others slammed him as "embarrassing" after he appeared to fall asleep during the service.