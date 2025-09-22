'Spider-Man' Star 'Rushed To Hospital' with 'Head Injury' After Action Stunt 'Goes Horribly Wrong' Forcing Blockbuster Movie to Halt Filming

A woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was suspended at Leavesden Studios, near London, on Friday and now faces being put on hold for weeks, sparking chaos for movie bosses.

The actor's father Dominic, attending a charity dinner in London, confirmed his son would be away from filming "for a while."

Holland, 29, was there too and even posed for pictures with co-star and fiancée Zendaya, 28.

However, he left early after feeling ill.

The film — Holland's fourth standalone Spider-Man movie — is due out next July.