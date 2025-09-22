'Spider-Man' Star 'Rushed To Hospital' with 'Head Injury' After Action Stunt 'Goes Horribly Wrong' Forcing Blockbuster Movie to Halt Filming
Sept. 22 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Spider-Man star Tom Holland has been rushed to hospital after sustaining a head injury during a stunt that went wrong.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Brit actor, 29, was treated for concussion after cracking his head in a fall on the set of the blockbuster movie.
Treated For Concussion
A woman, thought to be a stunt double, was also taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was suspended at Leavesden Studios, near London, on Friday and now faces being put on hold for weeks, sparking chaos for movie bosses.
The actor's father Dominic, attending a charity dinner in London, confirmed his son would be away from filming "for a while."
Holland, 29, was there too and even posed for pictures with co-star and fiancée Zendaya, 28.
However, he left early after feeling ill.
The film — Holland's fourth standalone Spider-Man movie — is due out next July.
Out Of Action For 'A While'
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.
"An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."
While the final casting of the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise has not been confirmed, Tom is believed to be starring alongside Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, 23. Zendaya plays Peter Parker's girlfriend MJ.
It comes after Tom left fans divided after he unveiled a first glimpse of his updated costume for the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
He appeared in a short clip uploaded to the movie's Instagram and X accounts.
The star was seen standing front of a large doorway that began to open up with his back initially towards the camera.
Fourth Spider-Man Outing
Tom then turned around and as the room became brighter, fans were able to see his new Spider-Man suit.
As instrumental music played in the background, he paused and questioned: "We ready?" before bringing his gaze back to directly look at the camera. The reel concluded as he ran off, with the movie's title appearing on the screen.
Not long after the video was shared, social media users flocked over to Reddit to share their thoughts on the latest costume.
The suit contained colors of both red and blue, while a black spider emblem was embroidered on his chest.
Holland's suit has altered over the course of the three previous films he has starred in for the franchise including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Before the actor took on the role of the iconic superhero, others have also portrayed the character in the past such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
"FINALLY This suit is what it should have been all along," one penned, and another typed: "Looks good I just feel the spider is a little low on the chest."
A Reddit user also shared: "Just don't CGI over it now, or if you have to do it minimally. It looks great, the little wrinkles and bunching make it feel so much better."