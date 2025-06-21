Hollywood Character Actor Jack Betts, Star of Spaghetti Westerns and 'Spider-Man,' Dead at 96

Betts’ career spanned several decades, during which he became recognized within Hollywood, despite not achieving the monumental fame of some of his contemporaries.

The actor was particularly known for his deep camaraderie with fellow actress Doris Roberts, with whom he shared both a home and significant life events since the late 1980s.

Roberts, who starred in Everybody Loves Raymond, remained a source of companionship for Betts until her death in April 2016.

Having emerged from the iconic Actors Studio, Betts portrayed the role of Dr. Ivan Kipling on ABC’s highly popular soap opera One Life to Live from 1979 to 1985.

Additionally, his impressive soap opera résumé included guest appearances on General Hospital, The Edge of Night, Another World, and several other notable series. His versatility in acting catapulted him into various roles that left audiences captivated.