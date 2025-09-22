Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Stubborn Prince Harry 'Thinks He Has Right to Senior Royal Role' — And 'Refuses to Apologize' for Attacking The Firm

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry refused to apologize for attacking The Firm and believed he had a right to a senior royal role.

Sept. 22 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Prince Harry believes he still has a right to a senior position within the monarchy and has no intention of apologizing for his public criticisms of the royal family, sources close to the royal outcast tell RadarOnline.com.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex recently returned to Britain for a series of charity engagements before traveling on to Kyiv, Ukraine, to support the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry Says Conscience Is Clear Amid Memoir Uproar

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry said his conscience was clear about his memoir.

In an interview during the trip, he insisted his conscience was clear despite the uproar caused by his memoir Spare and the rift it deepened with his relatives.

"Harry believes he's done nothing wrong and won't budge," a royal insider said.

"He has no plans to apologize for what he's written or said. From his perspective, he was just setting the record straight. He still feels he deserves the standing of a senior royal, despite walking away from the role."

Speaking in Kyiv, Harry said: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear. I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."

Experts Say Harry's Body Language Denies Blame

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Experts said his body language signaled denial of blame.

Photographs from his visit prompted new scrutiny of his body language. Expert Judi James said Harry's open-handed gestures suggested denial of blame.

"The photo that comes with the quote, 'My conscience is clear' shows Harry throwing both hands out in the air, palms-up and fingers splayed in a denial ritual. It gives the impression of total rejection of the idea that he holds any responsibility," she said.

James added his posture during the interview conveyed a need to assert authority: "His body was angled diagonally, with one arm hooked over the back of the chair and a finger pointing as though making a very emphatic point. His strong eye contact and raised brows underlined the sense that he wanted to be seen as in charge."

Photos Show Harry Trying To Appear Approachable

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

He ate chips from a food truck while chatting with volunteers.

One source said Harry's stance reflects a deeper conviction about his place in the family.

"Harry continues to view himself as deserving a place at the upper levels of the royal family," the insider said.

"He often speaks about duty and service, yet he refuses to accept that leaving his post means giving up status. That refusal to bend is what makes mending relations so hard."

Another photograph from Kyiv showed Harry eating chips from a food truck while chatting with Invictus volunteers.

James said the casual moment highlighted his desire to appear approachable.

Harry Appears Relaxed Despite Palace Tensions

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

He refused to apologize for public criticisms of the royals.

"Harry looks relaxed and confident," she said. "This is him doing what he does best – presenting himself as the royal who can mingle naturally and appear normal in everyday situations."

Yet those close to the family say the informality contrasts sharply with the tension behind palace walls.

"He's still seeking the benefits of being a senior royal while ignoring the harm his actions caused," the source said.

"Unless he admits some level of responsibility, there won't be an apology – and things are unlikely to move forward."

