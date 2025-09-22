EXCLUSIVE: Stubborn Prince Harry 'Thinks He Has Right to Senior Royal Role' — And 'Refuses to Apologize' for Attacking The Firm

In an interview during the trip, he insisted his conscience was clear despite the uproar caused by his memoir Spare and the rift it deepened with his relatives.

"Harry believes he's done nothing wrong and won't budge," a royal insider said.

"He has no plans to apologize for what he's written or said. From his perspective, he was just setting the record straight. He still feels he deserves the standing of a senior royal, despite walking away from the role."

Speaking in Kyiv, Harry said: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear. I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."