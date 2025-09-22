Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Said to Elon Musk During Shock Reunion at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Two Months After Late Conservative Activist Predicted Reconciliation

On Sunday, September 21, over 60,000 mourners poured into Arizona's State Farm Arena, where Trump, 79, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance and Charlie's widow Erika spoke about the slain right-wing political commentator.

A lip reading expert has uncovered what was said between Donald Trump and Elon Musk during their surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk 's memorial service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump and Musk reunited months after their public fallout at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Arizona.

A lip reader has examined footage of their interaction and suggested what was said between the president and his former Department of Government Efficiency leader, who later shared a cryptic message on X about forgiveness.

For the first time since Trump and Musk's public fallout, the two men were seen shaking hands and chatting inside State Farm Arena.

Several prominent conservative figures were also in attendance, including the Tesla founder .

Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling claimed Trump and Musk's reunion began with the usual pleasantries, with the president greeting the tech billionaire, "How are you doing?" before adding, "So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat."

Musk shrugged in response before UFC CEO Dana White appeared to lean in and join the conversation.

Trump was said to continue, "Let’s try and work out how to get back on track," to which Musk nodded.

Hickling claimed when Trump clasped his hand at the end of the conversation, he told Musk: "I've missed you."