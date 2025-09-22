Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Said to Elon Musk During Shock Reunion at Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service — Two Months After Late Conservative Activist Predicted Reconciliation
Sept. 22 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
A lip reading expert has uncovered what was said between Donald Trump and Elon Musk during their surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk's memorial service, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, September 21, over 60,000 mourners poured into Arizona's State Farm Arena, where Trump, 79, as well as Vice President J.D. Vance and Charlie's widow Erika spoke about the slain right-wing political commentator.
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Reunite at Charlie Kirk Memorial Service
Several prominent conservative figures were also in attendance, including the Tesla founder.
For the first time since Trump and Musk's public fallout, the two men were seen shaking hands and chatting inside State Farm Arena.
A lip reader has examined footage of their interaction and suggested what was said between the president and his former Department of Government Efficiency leader, who later shared a cryptic message on X about forgiveness.
Donald Trump Tells Elon Musk 'I've Missed You' Months After Public Fallout
Lip reading expert Nicola Hickling claimed Trump and Musk's reunion began with the usual pleasantries, with the president greeting the tech billionaire, "How are you doing?" before adding, "So Elon, I’ve heard you wanted to chat."
Musk shrugged in response before UFC CEO Dana White appeared to lean in and join the conversation.
Trump was said to continue, "Let’s try and work out how to get back on track," to which Musk nodded.
Hickling claimed when Trump clasped his hand at the end of the conversation, he told Musk: "I've missed you."
Elon Musk Shares Cryptic Post on 'Forgiveness'
After their conversation, the SpaceX founder posted on X: "Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us."
While it remains unclear if Musk's post was related to his conversation with Trump, his message echoed a speech from Charlie's widow.
Through tears Erika spoke about forgiving her husband's suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with aggravated murder.
She told the crowd she forgave the "young man" who killed her husband because Jesus said, "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."
Trump and Musk Clash Over the Big Beautiful Bill
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Political Plans Revealed – Liberal Actor Eyeing to Pick the Next President... After Receiving Major Backlash Over Pushing for Joe Biden's Election Exit
Trump and Musk's reunion came after the once-close pair clashed over the president's controversial tax and budget plan dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Musk took to X and claimed Trump was in the Epstein files and accused his administration of a "coverup."
While Musk deleted his posts accusing Trump of being on the Epstein client list, the damage was done.
Tensions escalated when the president said he would have Musk's former department DOGE "take a good, hard look at" at the funding his companies receives from the federal government.
When a reporter asked Trump if he had considered deporting the South African billionaire, the president hinted that could be a possibility.
He said: "We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon.
"You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn't that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies."