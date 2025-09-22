EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's First Sexual Partner 'Never Wants Her Name Revealed' Out of 'Total Shame' Over Bedding Dirty Duke — When He Was Only 11
Sept. 22 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Andrew's first sexual partner has vowed never to allow her name to be revealed because of the "total shame" she feels at having slept with him when he was only 11, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disturbing claim Andrew popped his cherry years before it was legal appear in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, by historian Andrew Lownie.
'Randy Andy' Book Exposes Dark Royal Secrets
The 456-page book alleges 'Randy Andy' as he was later dubbed engaged in multiple sexual experiences before the age of 13 – episodes Lownie argues shaped his obsessive attitudes toward women and contributed to his later destructive behavior.
A source has now told us: "Many people know who that partner was, but she wants no part in this story today and will never come forward to discuss their encounter," said one source close to the book's research.
"She regards it as a humiliating association, something she has carried in silence for decades. The shame of being linked to Andrew is overwhelming."
Lownie described his book as "the most devastating royal biography ever written," chronicling what he calls a tale of "childhood trauma, lust, betrayal, greed, arrogance and establishment cover-up."
Early Encounters Blamed For Andrew's Fall
He added Andrew's early experiences were integral to understanding the scandal-mired, sex-obsessed man he became.
According to the book, along with losing his virginity at 11, Andrew had another sexual experience before turning 12 – and by 13 allegedly claimed to have slept with more than half a dozen girls.
Palace sources quoted by Lownie suggest these early encounters left lasting scars.
One insider said: "It may well be the root of Andrew's problems – he grew up without healthy boundaries, which left him prone to risky choices later."
Another figure familiar with Andrew's circle said: "He's mentioned having sexual experiences at an age most would see as far too young. People often overlook just how layered his story truly is. It's darker and more complicated than many think."
Palace Silent As Claims Against Andrew Grow
Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims and nor have Andrew's personal representatives.
The book also traces Andrew's adult life, including accounts he slept with "more than a dozen women" before the first anniversary of his marriage to Sarah Ferguson.
Under the nickname "Randy Andy," he became notorious for his romantic escapades and lavish lifestyle.
Lownie devotes a full chapter to Andrew's ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The duke's shameful bond with sex trafficker Epstein, Lownie claims, was "much longer and much more intense" than previously acknowledged, and was motivated more by financial advantage than sex.
Giuffre's Tragic Death Renews Focus On Andrew
Virginia Giuffre, who alleged Epstein and his now-jailed fixer Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to Andrew when she was 17, reached an out-of-court settlement with him in 2022.
Andrew has always denied Giuffre's allegations, which have never been proven in court. Giuffre took her own life earlier this year, with her family describing the "toll of abuse" she endured as unbearable.
For Lownie, these intertwined threads of childhood trauma and adult scandal form a consistent picture of a disturbed man.
A source added: "The accounts of Andrew's sexual escapades in childhood don't justify what came later – but they do shed light on how a prince could lose his way and his judgement, and his sense of right or wrong, so badly."