Prince Harry's Comeback Blocked: Duke Told He Will Never Return as 'Half-In, Half-Out' Royal as Insiders Claim King Charles To Stick By Late Queen's Demands
Sept. 22 2025, Published 8:12 a.m. ET
Prince Harry's bid to re-enter the royal fold has suffered a major blow following "peace talks" with King Charles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 41, hopes meeting his father, 76, for the first time in 19 months could signal a "thawing of their relationship" and "acceptance" within the royal family.
Harry's Warning
It was also claimed, via sources close to Harry, that he was looking to "ease Prince William’s workload" by taking on some of his duties during more frequent returns to the U.K.
But insiders played down any talk of Harry becoming more involved with the Royals and claim his bid to mend his relationship with Charles was designed to drive a wedge between the King and his elder son and heir, William.
One royal insider said: "These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why The King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement.
"If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.
"As last wee''s State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family."
Charles Hits Back
This was a reference to the historic trip by Donald Trump which saw the King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales undertake both joint and separate engagements with the President and First Lady.
Afterwards Trump spoke warmly of the honour he felt, and was fulsome in his praise for all working members of the family, in what was widely seen as a diplomatic triumph for the U.K. and prime example of the incalculable 'soft power' of the British monarchy.
And in what will be widely interpreted as a warning shot across the bows of those pushing a "pro-Harry agenda", a well-placed royal source told the Daily Mail firmly: "The King is a forgiving man but has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother's decision that there cannot be 'half-in, half-out' members of the working Royal family."
Hopes Fading Of Royal Return
Harry and the Charles spoke for just under an hour at Clarence House after he travelled to the U.K. to undertake a string of public engagements designed to try and rescue his public image in his homeland, which has been severely damaged by his repeated attacks on the Royal Family.
Many have said they find his treatment of them, particularly when his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, were so frail as being unforgivable.
Most senior members have had nothing to do with him since, particularly his brother, who has been left deeply hurt by Harry's calculated betrayal.
The King has also found it impossible to talk to his son for fear of their conversations being leaked.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Harry is also facing pressure from wife Meghan Markle who has given him what friends describe as a "horrific ultimatum" from his wife Meghan Markle, who has told him he must finally let go of his bond with Kate Middleton – the sister-in-law he once considered his closest confidante
While his relationship with his older brother Prince William remains fractured, insiders say Harry has long missed the warmth of his connection with Kate, 43, and has quietly hoped to rebuild it.
But Markle, 44, is said to have made her feelings clear about how she wants him to leave her behind "forever."
"Meghan hasn't sugar-coated her demand – she wants Kate gone from the equation entirely," said one source close to the Sussexes.
"She views Harry's nostalgia for that bond as a danger, and she's insisted he cut ties for good. To her, holding on to Kate only makes him appear vulnerable."