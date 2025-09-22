Prince Harry's Comeback Blocked: Duke Told He Will Never Return as 'Half-In, Half-Out' Royal as Insiders Claim King Charles To Stick By Late Queen's Demands

It was also claimed, via sources close to Harry, that he was looking to "ease Prince William’s workload" by taking on some of his duties during more frequent returns to the U.K.

But insiders played down any talk of Harry becoming more involved with the Royals and claim his bid to mend his relationship with Charles was designed to drive a wedge between the King and his elder son and heir, William.

One royal insider said: "These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why The King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement.

"If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.

"As last wee''s State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family."