EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's 'Struggle' Behind Closed Doors – Prince William's Wife 'Taking a Break' From Royal Duties After Draining Return Following Cancer Treatment... As She Prepares to Be Queen

"Behind closed doors, she's still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily. It's taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment," an insider shared. "She's still not back to where she was before her diagnosis."

According to the source, Middleton, who publicly shared in early 2024 that she had cancer but did not reveal what type, told William, 43, that she needed to step back from her royal duties to get a "decent break" before the current school term began for their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

However, Middleton is still eager to communicate with the public, and Kensington Palace released the latest installment of her online series Mother Nature – a sun-drenched video featuring narration from the princess extolling the joys of summertime.