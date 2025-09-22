Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's 'Struggle' Behind Closed Doors – Prince William's Wife 'Taking a Break' From Royal Duties After Draining Return Following Cancer Treatment... As She Prepares to Be Queen

photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's 'struggle' has emerged as Prince William's wife takes a break from royal duties after treatment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Kate Middleton is still grappling with the draining aftereffects of her cancer treatment, but she's determined to gather her strength and be ready to step into her future role as queen – because she's aware that King Charles, her ailing father-in-law, may not be long for this world, courtiers reveal.

That's why Britain's beloved Princess of Wales has once again taken a break from public duties with the full support of hubby Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's Rare Outings

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Middleton, 43, has rarely been seen in recent months
Source: MEGA

Middleton, 43, has rarely been seen in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

Middleton, 43, has rarely been seen in recent months, attending Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon tennis tournament but skipping Royal Ascot and a memorial for the 80th anniversary of World War II's VJ Day.

Article continues below advertisement

"Behind closed doors, she's still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily. It's taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment," an insider shared. "She's still not back to where she was before her diagnosis."

According to the source, Middleton, who publicly shared in early 2024 that she had cancer but did not reveal what type, told William, 43, that she needed to step back from her royal duties to get a "decent break" before the current school term began for their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

However, Middleton is still eager to communicate with the public, and Kensington Palace released the latest installment of her online series Mother Nature – a sun-drenched video featuring narration from the princess extolling the joys of summertime.

Article continues below advertisement

Completing Chemo

Article continues below advertisement
Ailsa Anderson said Princess Kate was easing back into public life after her remission.
Source: MEGA

Ailsa Anderson said Princess Kate was easing back into public life after her remission.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, after Middleton completed chemotherapy, she announced in September 2024 she was in remission.

Yet, sources said the rail-thin beauty has needed to pace herself as she resumes official duties.

The late Queen Elizabeth's former spokeswoman, Ailsa Anderso, said of Middleton: "She's being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life."

Article continues below advertisement

Rebuilding Strength For Royal Life

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
George Clooney

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Political Plans Revealed – Liberal Actor Eyeing to Pick the Next President... After Receiving Major Backlash Over Pushing for Joe Biden's Election Exit

Matt Lauer

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Matt Lauer's 'Revenge' Tell-all Plans – Disgraced Morning Host Ready to 'Call People Out' Who 'Betrayed Him' After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Article continues below advertisement
King Charles was described by a courtier as looking 'ashen and weary' amid health concerns.
Source: MEGA

King Charles was described by a courtier as looking 'ashen and weary' amid health concerns.

Anderson predicted: "She'll be able to reenergize herself."

Some believe Middleton is focused on rebuilding her strength as she and William know the reign of his 76-year-old father may be cut short by the monarch's own shocking diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer – and she's focused on fulfilling her duty as her husband's devoted queen.

"Many hope Charles will wear the crown for years to come. But there's no denying that he's looked ashen and weary," a courtier said.

"Kate will be called upon sooner rather than later – and she likely wants to ensure that she's up to the task."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.