EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's 'Struggle' Behind Closed Doors – Prince William's Wife 'Taking a Break' From Royal Duties After Draining Return Following Cancer Treatment... As She Prepares to Be Queen

Sept. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Princess Kate Middleton is still grappling with the draining aftereffects of her cancer treatment, but she's determined to gather her strength and be ready to step into her future role as queen – because she's aware that King Charles, her ailing father-in-law, may not be long for this world, courtiers reveal.
That's why Britain's beloved Princess of Wales has once again taken a break from public duties with the full support of hubby Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kate's Rare Outings
Middleton, 43, has rarely been seen in recent months, attending Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon tennis tournament but skipping Royal Ascot and a memorial for the 80th anniversary of World War II's VJ Day.
"Behind closed doors, she's still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily. It's taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment," an insider shared. "She's still not back to where she was before her diagnosis."
According to the source, Middleton, who publicly shared in early 2024 that she had cancer but did not reveal what type, told William, 43, that she needed to step back from her royal duties to get a "decent break" before the current school term began for their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
However, Middleton is still eager to communicate with the public, and Kensington Palace released the latest installment of her online series Mother Nature – a sun-drenched video featuring narration from the princess extolling the joys of summertime.
Completing Chemo
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, after Middleton completed chemotherapy, she announced in September 2024 she was in remission.
Yet, sources said the rail-thin beauty has needed to pace herself as she resumes official duties.
The late Queen Elizabeth's former spokeswoman, Ailsa Anderso, said of Middleton: "She's being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life."
Rebuilding Strength For Royal Life
Anderson predicted: "She'll be able to reenergize herself."
Some believe Middleton is focused on rebuilding her strength as she and William know the reign of his 76-year-old father may be cut short by the monarch's own shocking diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer – and she's focused on fulfilling her duty as her husband's devoted queen.
"Many hope Charles will wear the crown for years to come. But there's no denying that he's looked ashen and weary," a courtier said.
"Kate will be called upon sooner rather than later – and she likely wants to ensure that she's up to the task."