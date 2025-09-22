EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Political Plans Revealed – Liberal Actor Eyeing to Pick the Next President... After Receiving Major Backlash Over Pushing for Joe Biden's Election Exit
Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Meddling George Clooney just can't quit politics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fresh off his controversial role in helping topple President Joe Biden, the 64-year-old Oscar winner is already plotting his next act: to crown himself the Democratic "kingmaker" for 2028.
George Getting Involved In Politics... Again
Insiders said Clooney has quietly been burning up the phones and courting deep-pocketed donors and celebrity allies to position himself as the man who can bless the party's next nominee.
"George still thinks his voice can swing things," said a Democratic strategist. "But people haven't forgotten how ugly it got last time. He helped shove Biden aside – and it nearly tore the party apart."
A Gift Or Curse?
Another insider said Clooney doesn't have the instincts he thinks he does: "He wants to be the guy who anoints the nominee – but will his blessing be a gift or a curse?"