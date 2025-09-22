Your tip
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Political Plans Revealed – Liberal Actor Eyeing to Pick the Next President... After Receiving Major Backlash Over Pushing for Joe Biden's Election Exit

George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney's political plans are revealed as the liberal actor eyes picking the next president after backlash.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Meddling George Clooney just can't quit politics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fresh off his controversial role in helping topple President Joe Biden, the 64-year-old Oscar winner is already plotting his next act: to crown himself the Democratic "kingmaker" for 2028.

George Getting Involved In Politics... Again

President Joe Biden's exit from the race was reportedly linked to George Clooney's behind-the-scenes influence.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden's exit from the race was reportedly linked to George Clooney's behind-the-scenes influence.

Insiders said Clooney has quietly been burning up the phones and courting deep-pocketed donors and celebrity allies to position himself as the man who can bless the party's next nominee.

"George still thinks his voice can swing things," said a Democratic strategist. "But people haven't forgotten how ugly it got last time. He helped shove Biden aside – and it nearly tore the party apart."

A Gift Or Curse?

A Democratic strategist questioned whether Clooney's blessing would be a gift or a curse.
Source: MEGA

A Democratic strategist questioned whether Clooney's blessing would be a gift or a curse.

Another insider said Clooney doesn't have the instincts he thinks he does: "He wants to be the guy who anoints the nominee – but will his blessing be a gift or a curse?"

