EXCLUSIVE: Inside Matt Lauer's 'Revenge' Tell-all Plans – Disgraced Morning Host Ready to 'Call People Out' Who 'Betrayed Him' After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Lauer, 67, who was axed by NBC in 2017 amid shocking sexual misconduct accusations , is in serious talks to pen a scathing memoir that will spill the brutal truth about his explosive exit, insiders confided.

Tainted TV titan Matt Lauer has failed to score a career comeback, so Today 's former golden boy is planning to cash in on his tarnished past with a take-no-prisoners tell-all , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Don Lemon and Hoda Kotb were named as among the few industry friends Matt Lauer has kept.

"Some folks have had nice words to say about him, and he's kept a handful of friends in the business – including Don Lemon and Hoda Kotb . But as far as anyone offering him a shot at redemption, that's just not happened."

"Matt has been waiting for a break ever since he got fired – but nothing's come his way and he's sick and tired of being patient," an insider shared.

The source said Lauer is staying "tight-lipped" about his scheme as he attempts to line up a big-money deal.

But the insider added: "No deals have materialized, and Matt's most lucrative option right now is to tell his side of the story."

According to the insider, Lauer – who has denied any inappropriate behavior –has had some "promising conversations" with the streaming bosses and podcast owners he's been schmoozing over lunch when he takes a break from lazing about in New York 's ritzy Hamptons.

Katie Couric was cited as a former colleague allegedly icing out Lauer after his downfall.

With countless colleagues allegedly icing him out – including longtime coanchor Katie Couric , who he frequently worked beside from 1997 to 2006 – Lauer has "no reason" to hold back, a longtime pal warned.

"Publishers have shown a keen interest – especially if he's willing to call people out, which he absolutely is. Love him or hate him, Matt's seen it all," said the insider, who predicted: "He's got so much dirt that will make for compelling reading."

An insider said: "He feels betrayed by so many people. These are people he thought were real friends, and the moment he was in trouble, they turned their backs completely. To him, that's unforgivable.

"He wants revenge, and if he can profit off spilling their secrets, then all the better.

"He's convinced that no matter how bad his reputation is, there's still a massive audience hungry to read his version of events.

"And if the industry won't give him a shot at redemption, his feeling is he may as well burn it all down with this book.

"He has nothing to lose – and plenty of money to gain."