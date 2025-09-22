Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Matt Lauer
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Matt Lauer's 'Revenge' Tell-all Plans – Disgraced Morning Host Ready to 'Call People Out' Who 'Betrayed Him' After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer has been planning a 'revenge' tell-all years after he was fired.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tainted TV titan Matt Lauer has failed to score a career comeback, so Today's former golden boy is planning to cash in on his tarnished past with a take-no-prisoners tell-all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lauer, 67, who was axed by NBC in 2017 amid shocking sexual misconduct accusations, is in serious talks to pen a scathing memoir that will spill the brutal truth about his explosive exit, insiders confided.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Plans On Taking Action

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Don Lemon and Hoda Kotb were named as among the few industry friends Matt Lauer has kept.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon and Hoda Kotb were named as among the few industry friends Matt Lauer has kept.

Article continues below advertisement

"Matt has been waiting for a break ever since he got fired – but nothing's come his way and he's sick and tired of being patient," an insider shared.

"Some folks have had nice words to say about him, and he's kept a handful of friends in the business – including Don Lemon and Hoda Kotb. But as far as anyone offering him a shot at redemption, that's just not happened."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, Lauer – who has denied any inappropriate behavior –has had some "promising conversations" with the streaming bosses and podcast owners he's been schmoozing over lunch when he takes a break from lazing about in New York's ritzy Hamptons.

But the insider added: "No deals have materialized, and Matt's most lucrative option right now is to tell his side of the story."

The source said Lauer is staying "tight-lipped" about his scheme as he attempts to line up a big-money deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Publishers Are Interested

Article continues below advertisement
Katie Couric was cited as a former colleague allegedly icing out Lauer after his downfall.
Source: MEGA

Katie Couric was cited as a former colleague allegedly icing out Lauer after his downfall.

Article continues below advertisement

"Publishers have shown a keen interest – especially if he's willing to call people out, which he absolutely is. Love him or hate him, Matt's seen it all," said the insider, who predicted: "He's got so much dirt that will make for compelling reading."

With countless colleagues allegedly icing him out – including longtime coanchor Katie Couric, who he frequently worked beside from 1997 to 2006 – Lauer has "no reason" to hold back, a longtime pal warned.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Wants 'Revenge'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
serena williams weight loss drug bombshell tennis legend admits use

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Weight-loss Drug Bombshell – Tennis Legend Admits to Using Medication to Help Drop the Pounds After Gym Selfies Sparked Massive Speculation

Sarah Jessica Parker

EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker Snaps! Iconic Actress Defends 'Sex and the City' Reboot's Finale... Despite Receiving Harsh Reviews

Article continues below advertisement
inside matt lauer revenge tell all plans after misconduct scandal
Source: MEGA

Publishers showed interest in Lauer's tell-all, expecting revelations about betrayals and secrets.

An insider said: "He feels betrayed by so many people. These are people he thought were real friends, and the moment he was in trouble, they turned their backs completely. To him, that's unforgivable.

"He wants revenge, and if he can profit off spilling their secrets, then all the better.

"He's convinced that no matter how bad his reputation is, there's still a massive audience hungry to read his version of events.

"And if the industry won't give him a shot at redemption, his feeling is he may as well burn it all down with this book.

"He has nothing to lose – and plenty of money to gain."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.