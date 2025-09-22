Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Serena Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Weight-loss Drug Bombshell – Tennis Legend Admits to Using Medication to Help Drop the Pounds After Gym Selfies Sparked Massive Speculation

serena williams weight loss drug bombshell tennis legend admits use
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams' weight-loss drug bombshell emerged as the tennis legend admitted to using medication.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tennis goat Serena Williams has been on a losing streak since she hung up her racket three years ago – the 23-time Grand Slam winner has shed 31 pounds with the help of the weight-loss drug Zepbound, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Like other GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Zepbound helps suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness.

The newly svelte center-court star confessed she was using the medication after she posted gym selfies that sparked speculation she was taking a weight-loss drug.

Article continues below advertisement

Serena's Confession

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian invested in Ro, the company providing Serena Williams with 'Zepbound.'
Source: MEGA

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian invested in Ro, the company providing Serena Williams with 'Zepbound.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 43-year-old mom of two accessed Zepbound through Ro – she's now a spokesperson for the telehealth company. Her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, is an investor.

Williams said she has long struggled to lose weight despite Olympic-level workouts and a healthy diet.

The drugs can cause nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and constipation as well as more serious side effects like pancreatitis, kidney problems and suicidal thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement

Mixed Reviews Of Serena's Weight Loss

Article continues below advertisement
Instagram users questioned Williams' appearance, citing concerns over an 'Ozempic face.'
Source: MEGA

Instagram users questioned Williams' appearance, citing concerns over an 'Ozempic face.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Ozempic face" – gauntness, sunken cheeks and wrinkles – is another common complaint.

Fans were not love-all about the tennis champ's new look.

"Is Serena OK? This has been a shocking weight loss," one posted on Instagram.

"Not feeling the Ozempic Serena version," another wrote.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Sarah Jessica Parker

EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker Snaps! Iconic Actress Defends 'Sex and the City' Reboot's Finale... Despite Receiving Harsh Reviews

tom cruise

EXCLUSIVE: 'Territorial' Tom Cruise's Love Triangle Nightmare — 'Top Gun' Icon Orders Girlfriend Ana de Armas to Push Away Ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck After Single Star Begs to Reconnect

Article continues below advertisement
serena williams weight loss drug bombshell tennis legend admits use
Source: MEGA

Fans applauded Serena Williams' confidence after she declared she no longer cares about 'body' criticism.

But others defended her, posting: "Serena you look great. With the weight or not you are a world class athlete."

"The slayage has reached new heights," another fan applauded.

In any case, Serena has stopped listening to the haters.

"I feel sexier, I feel more confident," she said. "[And] I don't really care what people are saying about my body anymore."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.