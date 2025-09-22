EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Weight-loss Drug Bombshell – Tennis Legend Admits to Using Medication to Help Drop the Pounds After Gym Selfies Sparked Massive Speculation

Tennis goat Serena Williams has been on a losing streak since she hung up her racket three years ago – the 23-time Grand Slam winner has shed 31 pounds with the help of the weight-loss drug Zepbound, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Like other GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Zepbound helps suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness.

The newly svelte center-court star confessed she was using the medication after she posted gym selfies that sparked speculation she was taking a weight-loss drug.