EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams' Weight-loss Drug Bombshell – Tennis Legend Admits to Using Medication to Help Drop the Pounds After Gym Selfies Sparked Massive Speculation
Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Tennis goat Serena Williams has been on a losing streak since she hung up her racket three years ago – the 23-time Grand Slam winner has shed 31 pounds with the help of the weight-loss drug Zepbound, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Like other GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Zepbound helps suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness.
The newly svelte center-court star confessed she was using the medication after she posted gym selfies that sparked speculation she was taking a weight-loss drug.
Serena's Confession
The 43-year-old mom of two accessed Zepbound through Ro – she's now a spokesperson for the telehealth company. Her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, is an investor.
Williams said she has long struggled to lose weight despite Olympic-level workouts and a healthy diet.
The drugs can cause nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and constipation as well as more serious side effects like pancreatitis, kidney problems and suicidal thoughts.
Mixed Reviews Of Serena's Weight Loss
"Ozempic face" – gauntness, sunken cheeks and wrinkles – is another common complaint.
Fans were not love-all about the tennis champ's new look.
"Is Serena OK? This has been a shocking weight loss," one posted on Instagram.
"Not feeling the Ozempic Serena version," another wrote.
But others defended her, posting: "Serena you look great. With the weight or not you are a world class athlete."
"The slayage has reached new heights," another fan applauded.
In any case, Serena has stopped listening to the haters.
"I feel sexier, I feel more confident," she said. "[And] I don't really care what people are saying about my body anymore."