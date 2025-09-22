Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Sarah Jessica Parker
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker Snaps! Iconic Actress Defends 'Sex and the City' Reboot's Finale... Despite Receiving Harsh Reviews

Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker defends 'Sex and the City' reboot's finale despite receiving harsh reviews from critics.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

And Just Like That ...SJP snapped.

"I guess I don't really care," said Sarah Jessica Parker, firing back at viewers who slammed the final episode of her just-axed series, And Just Like That…, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

SJP Fights Back

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were praised by Sarah Jessica Parker for working hard on the series.
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were praised by Sarah Jessica Parker for working hard on the series.

"And the reason I don't care," SJP, 60, added, "is because [the show] has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

In the final episode, SJP's character, Carrie – whom she's played since 1998 when Sex and the City debuted – decided it's OK being single. The episode also features a shot of poop in a toilet bowl.

"The [poop] scene was literally a visual metaphor for the show," commented one viewer.

The final episode of 'Sex and the City' spinoff showed Carrie accepting single life.
Source: MEGA

The final episode of 'Sex and the City' spinoff showed Carrie accepting single life.

SJP insisted she and castmates Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and the show's team "always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real."

As for the single-girl twist, she added: "I feel good about Carrie. I think she's set up pretty well."

