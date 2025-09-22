EXCLUSIVE: And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker Snaps! Iconic Actress Defends 'Sex and the City' Reboot's Finale... Despite Receiving Harsh Reviews

"I guess I don't really care," said Sarah Jessica Parker , firing back at viewers who slammed the final episode of her just-axed series, And Just Like That…, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And Just Like That ...SJP snapped.

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were praised by Sarah Jessica Parker for working hard on the series.

"And the reason I don't care," SJP, 60, added, "is because [the show] has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful."

In the final episode, SJP's character, Carrie – whom she's played since 1998 when Sex and the City debuted – decided it's OK being single. The episode also features a shot of poop in a toilet bowl.

"The [poop] scene was literally a visual metaphor for the show," commented one viewer.