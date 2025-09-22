EXCLUSIVE: 'Territorial' Tom Cruise's Love Triangle Nightmare — 'Top Gun' Icon Orders Girlfriend Ana de Armas to Push Away Ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck After Single Star Begs to Reconnect
Sept. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Protective Tom Cruise has ordered girlfriend Ana de Armas to keep her ex Ben Affleck at arm's length – because the Top Gun flyboy doesn't trust the flirty filmmaker around his gal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Tom is very territorial and doesn't like the idea of Ben sniffing around," an insider shared.
Ana's Past With Ben
The Cuban cutie, 37, was linked to Pearl Harbor hunk Affleck, 53, from 2019 to early 2021, but has been quietly dating Cruise, 63, for months.
Yet sources said de Arma's new relationship status hasn't stopped Affleck from trying to spend time with her nearly five years after their split.
"Ben and Ana ended things as friends and vowed they would stay that way," the insider shared.
"Lately, he's been reaching out to try to see what's up and potentially hang out when they're in the same city.
"Ben's acting casual about it, but the truth is he never had closure after they split. He wants the same kind of contact and openness with Ana that he has with his ex-wife, Jen Garner. For Cruise, though, that's crossing the line."
Tom Still Trusts His New Lady Ana
According to the insider, the Mission: Impossible daredevil has "no reason" to be worried about de Armas staying true because she's "crazy" about him.
"He still doesn't like the idea of Ben being in the picture at all," the insider explains. "Let's put it this way – Tom trusts Ana, but he doesn't trust Ben farther than he can throw him.
"As far as Tom is concerned, Ben ought to respect boundaries and not poke his nose where it doesn't belong."
Ben's Single Life
The Argo Oscar winner has been living the single life since ending his whirlwind two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez, 56, in 2024 – and according to the insider, he's lonesome.
"Ben swears he's not trying to steal Ana away, but he does value her friendship, and right now he's feeling very lonely," the source said. "He needs all the friends he can get.
"That's not going over well with Tom, though. He doesn't want anything, or anyone, messing up what he's got with Ana, and he's not afraid to confront Ben over this."