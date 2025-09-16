Your tip
J.D. Vance

JD Vance Promises Not to 'Raise My Voice to My Wife' to Honor Charlie Kirk as Vice Prez Admits to Being an 'Unpleasant' Husband

Photo of JD Vance, Usha Vance, Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

JD Vance is honoring Charlie Kirk by becoming a better spouse.

Sept. 16 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's death has led JD Vance to become a better husband to his wife, Usha, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The vice president filled in for the late right-wing activist on his popular podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, and told his audience of a conversation he had with Kirk's wife, Erika, following her husband's death.

Vance Wants To Be A Better Husband

Photo of JD Vance, Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance is now promising to be a better husband to honor Kirk.

According to Vance, Erika told him the podcaster "never raised his voice… never cussed at her… never [was] mean-spirited." However, the politician admitted he couldn't say the same about his behavior as a husband.

He explained: "I think that on the great balance of things, that I'm a pretty good husband... but I can never say that I was never unpleasant with my wife. I can never say that I’ve never raised my voice to my wife."

“Like most husbands, even the good ones were sometimes imperfect," he added.

Vance seemed to be inspired by Kirk's seemingly perfect relationship with his wife, as he then made Usha, 39, a promise.

Vance Rages Over 'Left-wing Extremism'

"Maybe the best way that I can contribute, and the best way that I could honor my dear friend, is to be the best husband that I can be, to be the kind of husband to my wife that he was to his," Vance said in the episode.

Usha, who was previously a clerk at the Supreme Court, met JD at Yale. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

Vance went from promising to be a better husband to then raging about "left-wing extremism," following the death of his friend.

The 41-year-old said: "We have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years.

"I believe is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin’s bullet."

Kirk's 'Killer' Facing Death Penalty

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: FACEBOOK

Robinson is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Robinson was arrested following a two-day manhunt; however, he has not discussed his alleged crime with investigators. On Tuesday, September 16, the 22-year-old was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Prosecutors announced they will seek the death penalty.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a family member of Robinson's allegedly claimed he had confessed or implied he was the gunman at large.

The governor also revealed inscriptions were found on bullet casings belonging to Robinson, including "Hey fascists! Catch!" and lyrics to the anti-fascist Italian song Bella Ciao.

Trump Bails On Kirk

Photo of Charlie Kirk vigil
Source: MEGA

Kirk's funeral is expected to be in Arizona.

Kirk's death has rocked the country, with many praising the conservative voice while others have highlighted his controversial comments.

On Sunday, September 14, a vigil was held at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C. However, President Trump skipped the event, opting to go golfing instead.

Other MAGA personalities attended, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"I speak on behalf of the president when I say President Trump loved you, Charlie, so much," Leavitt told the audience.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump is expected to be at the funeral after skipping Kirk's vigil.

While the president was not at the vigil, the 79-year-old is expected to be at Kirk's funeral this weekend in Arizona.

"It’s a very sad weekend in the sense that we lost a great person,” Trump recently said. "We're going to Arizona, taking some people with us on Air Force One." However, no word yet on whether his wife, First Lady Melania, will be joining him.

The former reality star said: "I didn’t ask (Melania) that, but a lot of people are. We're going to Europe, so we're going to be doing that. I haven't even thought of it. I've been thinking about other things."

