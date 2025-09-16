JD Vance Promises Not to 'Raise My Voice to My Wife' to Honor Charlie Kirk as Vice Prez Admits to Being an 'Unpleasant' Husband

The vice president filled in for the late right-wing activist on his popular podcast , The Charlie Kirk Show, and told his audience of a conversation he had with Kirk's wife, Erika , following her husband's death .

Charlie Kirk 's death has led JD Vance to become a better husband to his wife, Usha, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vance is now promising to be a better husband to honor Kirk.

According to Vance, Erika told him the podcaster "never raised his voice… never cussed at her… never [was] mean-spirited." However, the politician admitted he couldn't say the same about his behavior as a husband.

He explained: "I think that on the great balance of things, that I'm a pretty good husband... but I can never say that I was never unpleasant with my wife. I can never say that I’ve never raised my voice to my wife."

“Like most husbands, even the good ones were sometimes imperfect," he added.

Vance seemed to be inspired by Kirk's seemingly perfect relationship with his wife, as he then made Usha, 39, a promise.