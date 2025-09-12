Captured on Camera: FBI Releases 4 New Photos of Charlie Kirk Assassin — as Haunting Video Shows Killer 'Carrying Part of Rifle in Pant Leg' and Walking With a Limp Outside Utah Campus

And a new video has also emerged of the killer carrying what is claimed to be "part of a rifle" in the leg of his trousers while walking with a limp outside of the campus.

In the ensuing manhunt, the FBI has made a direct appeal to the public for any information that could lead to the identification of the suspect, offering a reward of up to $100,000.

Officials said they have received more than 7,000 leads and tips, but no suspect has been named and no motive identified in what is the latest act of political violence to shake the U.S.