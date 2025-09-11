Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Haunting Words on the Bullets: Shooter's Ammunition Found Inside 'High-Profile Rifle Used' During Charlie Kirk Assassination 'Engraved with Transgender and Antifascist' Messages

photo of charlie kirk
Source: Charlie Kirk YouTube; MEGA

A rifle has been found in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Investigators say they have found the rifle used to kill conservative activist Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can confirm, and inside was ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology.

Authorities are confident they have the clues to lead them to the alleged assassin.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photos of a suspect have been released.
Source: FBI

Photos of a suspect have been released.

On Thursday, FBI agents said an older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle was discovered in the woods near the scene of the Utah shooting. The Wall Street Journal reports the weapon was wrapped up in a towel, not far from Utah Valley University, and a spent cartridge was still in the chamber.

Three more unspent rounds were discovered in the rifle's magazine – all allegedly engraved with transgender and antifascist messages.

Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the Bureau's Salt Lake City field office, said the assassin jumped down from the roof of a building directly across from the rally and fled into the woods after gunning down the influencer.

The suspect is described as someone who appears to be "college-age" and likely escaped by blending in with the panicked students running from the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

New Photo and Video

charlie kirk response
Source: mega

A manhunt for the suspect continues.

Authorities have also revealed they now have video and images of the suspect and are analyzing a palm print and a shoe impression found near the scene.

Two other people initially detained yesterday both turned out to be uninvolved and were released, but have since been getting death threats.

Late last night, FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted that a person of interest originally detained yesterday was misidentified.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel shared. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk's Final Moments

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: X

Kirk was shot while speaking on stage at the Utah event.

Kirk was just minutes into his Utah college event when he was shot in the neck. The 31-year-old father of two was answering a question about transgender mass shootings moments before the incident occurred.

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" someone asked the right-wing activist.

"Too many," Kirk responded. The questioner then asked Kirk how many mass shooters there had been in the U.S. in the past decade.

"Counting or not counting gang violence," the conservative's last words were before the bullet pierced his neck, and he fell to the side. Disturbing footage showed blood gushing out of Kirk's neck.

He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes the Biggest Shocks in Jeffrey Epstein Birthday Book After We Trawled Entire 238-Page Pedophile Tribute — From Skin-Crawling Drawings to Topless Ghislaine Maxwell

Photo of Charlie Kirk

Eerie Resurfaced Video: Charlie Kirk Revealed How He 'Wanted To Be Remembered' During Podcast Interview Before Conservative Activist and Trump Ally Was Assassinated at Utah College Event

President Trump Responds

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Charlie Kirk and Family
Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram

Kirk left behind a young son and daughter.

President Donald Trump, a friend and supporter of the conservative influencer, announced his passing on Wednesday evening in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the president shared. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.

"Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through the weekend.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.