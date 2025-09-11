Haunting Words on the Bullets: Shooter's Ammunition Found Inside 'High-Profile Rifle Used' During Charlie Kirk Assassination 'Engraved with Transgender and Antifascist' Messages
Investigators say they have found the rifle used to kill conservative activist Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can confirm, and inside was ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology.
Authorities are confident they have the clues to lead them to the alleged assassin.
On Thursday, FBI agents said an older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle was discovered in the woods near the scene of the Utah shooting. The Wall Street Journal reports the weapon was wrapped up in a towel, not far from Utah Valley University, and a spent cartridge was still in the chamber.
Three more unspent rounds were discovered in the rifle's magazine – all allegedly engraved with transgender and antifascist messages.
Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the Bureau's Salt Lake City field office, said the assassin jumped down from the roof of a building directly across from the rally and fled into the woods after gunning down the influencer.
The suspect is described as someone who appears to be "college-age" and likely escaped by blending in with the panicked students running from the scene.
New Photo and Video
Authorities have also revealed they now have video and images of the suspect and are analyzing a palm print and a shoe impression found near the scene.
Two other people initially detained yesterday both turned out to be uninvolved and were released, but have since been getting death threats.
Late last night, FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted that a person of interest originally detained yesterday was misidentified.
"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel shared. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."
Kirk's Final Moments
Kirk was just minutes into his Utah college event when he was shot in the neck. The 31-year-old father of two was answering a question about transgender mass shootings moments before the incident occurred.
"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" someone asked the right-wing activist.
"Too many," Kirk responded. The questioner then asked Kirk how many mass shooters there had been in the U.S. in the past decade.
"Counting or not counting gang violence," the conservative's last words were before the bullet pierced his neck, and he fell to the side. Disturbing footage showed blood gushing out of Kirk's neck.
He was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.
President Trump Responds
President Donald Trump, a friend and supporter of the conservative influencer, announced his passing on Wednesday evening in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the president shared. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.
"Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"
Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through the weekend.