Haunting Words on the Bullets: Shooter's Ammunition Found Inside 'High-Profile Rifle Used' During Charlie Kirk Assassination 'Engraved with Transgender and Antifascist' Messages

On Thursday, FBI agents said an older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle was discovered in the woods near the scene of the Utah shooting. The Wall Street Journal reports the weapon was wrapped up in a towel, not far from Utah Valley University, and a spent cartridge was still in the chamber.

Three more unspent rounds were discovered in the rifle's magazine – all allegedly engraved with transgender and antifascist messages.

Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the Bureau's Salt Lake City field office, said the assassin jumped down from the roof of a building directly across from the rally and fled into the woods after gunning down the influencer.

The suspect is described as someone who appears to be "college-age" and likely escaped by blending in with the panicked students running from the scene.