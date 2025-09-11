Charlie Kirk Paid Powerful Tribute to Murdered Ukrainian Refugee In One of his Chilling Final Tweets Before He Was Gunned Down
Charlie Kirk paid tribute to murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska hours before he was assassinated at a Utah college event.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the political commentator's chilling message showed a picture of the murdered 23-year-old, stabbed on a North Carolina light rail train last month, alongside a caption: "America will never be the same."
Chilling Post
In the image, Zarutska appears hunched in her seat, moments before she was allegedly killed in a random attack by Decarlos Brown, a man with a long criminal history and diagnosed schizophrenia.
His post about Zarutska comes as conservatives pointed to her killing as a symbol of America's collapse under what they described as "soft-on-crime" justice systems in Democrat-led cities.
A federal indictment was announced on Tuesday in the Zarutska case, elevating Brown's charges to include causing death on a mass transportation system — a federal offense that carries the death penalty.
'Broken Beyond Repair'
Then came Kirk's impassioned response, highlighting Zarutska's death as a symbol of a country in decline.
According to authorities, Zarutska had fled the war in Ukraine and was trying to start a new life in Charlotte.
Kirk, whose post accompanied news coverage of the crime, had long warned about the consequences of criminal leniency, calling America's justice system "broken beyond repair" in earlier speeches.
His post about Zarutska came only a day before his own life was cut short.
Kirk was in a heated debate about transgender mass shooting suspects when he was shot onstage at Utah Valley University.
Final Debate
Video posted to X showed the Turning Point USA chief responding to a question about the topic when a loud pop was heard, and his body crumpled forward to screams of the terrified students in the outdoor plaza audience.
"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years" someone in the audience asked Kirk. He picked up his microphone and replied, "Too many," to a round of applause from onlookers.
The questioner said there had been "five" and that "five was a lot," but then asked Kirk how many mass shooters total there had been in the U.S. in the past decade.
"Counting or not counting gang violence," the conservative firebrand's last words were before the bullet pierced his neck, and he fell to the side.
Kirk was rushed to a hospital in Orem, Utah, where he was pronounced dead.
No motive or charges had been announced, but Utah Governor Spencer Cox was unequivocal in his response.
"This is a political assassination. A dark day for our state. A tragic day for our nation," Cox said.
Kirk's death sent shockwaves through political circles on both sides of the aisle.
President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, called Kirk "Great, and even Legendary," adding, "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."
Democratic leaders including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gabrielle Giffords, herself a survivor of a political shooting, also condemned the attack.
The university canceled all classes and evacuated the campus.
Federal and local authorities, including the FBI, are now leading the investigation.