Charlie Kirk

'Attack On Free Speech': Elon Musk Blasts 'The Left Is A Party Of Murder' After Charlie Kirk Assassination As Democrats Call For Gun Reform

photo of elon musk
Source: MEGA; The George Janko Show Clips/YouTube

Elon Musk has led the outrage surrounding Charlie Kirk's death and blames 'the left' for this 'murder'.

Sept. 11 2025, Updated 11:22 a.m. ET

Elon Musk has led the fury surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination branding the killing an "attack on free speech."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tech tycoon spearheaded the outcry on social media by blaming the Democrats for the brutal shooting on Wednesday, when the tragic 31-year-old political commentator was shot dead hosting a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

'The Left Is A Party Of Murder'

picture of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk had some strong words to say after Kirk's shooting and pointed fingers at 'the left'.

He said on X: “The Left is the party of murder."

The Tesla boss added that the far-left were "celebrating cold-blooded murder."

Furious Republicans joined the uproar, with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene saying: "This is the result of years of leftist indoctrination and hatred."

Republican Senator Ted Cruz also expressed outrage, saying: "The intolerant left has taken their hatred to a violent extreme. We must condemn this act and protect the right to free expression."

'Dark Moment For America'

picture of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also slammed the 'radical left' as he vowed a drastic crackdown on political violence.

The social media fury comes after Donald Trump called the shocking assassination a "dark moment for America" as he vowed a drastic crackdown on political violence.

He slammed the "radical left" for demonising dissenting voices, while honouring father-of-two Kirk as a "martyr for truth and freedom".

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders offered their condolences to Kirk's family, with some calling for immediate gun reform.

Former President Barack Obama said Kirk's death was "a heartbreaking reminder that we must all work to lower the temperature in our political discourse."

He also called on America to "reject violence unequivocally".

Obama Outrage

picture of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Former president Barack Obama called on America to 'reject violence unequivocally'.

Ex-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris also expressed deep concern, saying that political violence had "no place in America."

She said: "I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the "scourge of gun violence and political violence" to end.

She said: "The shooting of Charlie Kirk is the latest incident of this chaos and it must stop. We cannot go down this road."

Joe Biden offered his prayers to Kirk's family and said: "There is no place in our country for this kind of violence."

picture of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris condemned the shooting, adding that political violence had 'no place in America'.

Swathes of reactions also came in from other figureheads across the U.S. political spectrum.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for a rejection of political violence in "EVERY form."

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis strongly condemned the act.

He said: "This is an outrageous attack on free speech and democracy.

"We must ensure that those who commit such heinous acts are held accountable."

Vice President J.D. Vance posted a heartbreaking tribute to Kirk on X, saying that he was a "like a little brother to me."

He said: "This is an unimaginable loss. For me, for his family, for everyone who loved him, and for America."

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance paid an emotional tribute to Kirk, saying he was 'like a little brother'.

Former President Bill Clinton shared his sadness and anger at Kirk's death, urging for peaceful and passionate debates.

He said: "We must redouble efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully."

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described it as a "political assassination," adding: "Charlie believed in the power of free speech and debate to shape ideas and to persuade people."

