EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's New Love Ana de Armas 'Consumed With Jealousy' Over His Famous Exes Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes

Since then, they have traveled together across Europe, appearing inseparable at high-profile events including David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations, a yacht trip off Menorca, and an Oasis concert in London.

Sources claim Cruise is now "madly in love," but the glare of his romantic history is proving difficult for de Armas.

One friend of the couple claimed to us: "Ana is thrilled to be with Tom, but she can't escape the shadow of Nicole and Katie. Every time their names come up, it eats away at her. She feels compared to them constantly, and it has made her insecure."

Another insider added: "When fans noticed Ana had recently liked a post mocking Nicole's appearance, it looked like a swipe. She insisted it was accidental, but the timing was telling.

"The truth is, she has been consumed with jealousy about Nicole – it really rattles her."