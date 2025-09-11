Your tip
Ana De Armas
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's New Love Ana de Armas 'Consumed With Jealousy' Over His Famous Exes Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes

Split photos of Ana de Armas, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

Ana de Armas is said to be bothered by her boyfriend Tom Cruise's famous exes.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Ana de Armas has been swept into Tom Cruise's world of private jets, Michelin-starred dinners, and star-studded parties – but friends tell RadarOnline.com the actress is struggling with jealousy over the Hollywood star's past marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Cruise, 63, was first linked to de Armas, 37, in February after the pair were seen dining in London on Valentine's Day.

Does de Armas Feel Compared to Kidman and Holmes?

Photo of Tom cruise and Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Friends claim de Armas is struggling with jealousy over Kidman and Holmes.

Since then, they have traveled together across Europe, appearing inseparable at high-profile events including David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations, a yacht trip off Menorca, and an Oasis concert in London.

Sources claim Cruise is now "madly in love," but the glare of his romantic history is proving difficult for de Armas.

One friend of the couple claimed to us: "Ana is thrilled to be with Tom, but she can't escape the shadow of Nicole and Katie. Every time their names come up, it eats away at her. She feels compared to them constantly, and it has made her insecure."

Another insider added: "When fans noticed Ana had recently liked a post mocking Nicole's appearance, it looked like a swipe. She insisted it was accidental, but the timing was telling.

"The truth is, she has been consumed with jealousy about Nicole – it really rattles her."

Holmes' Social Media 'Like' Sparks Fresh Drama

Photo of Katie Holmes
Source: MEGA

Holmes fueled tension by engaging with posts on Cruise and de Armas.

Kidman, 58, was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, while Holmes, now 46, married the pint-sized star in 2006 before their high-profile divorce in 2012.

Both relationships continue to attract attention, and Holmes' recent online activity has added new tension to de Armas' and Cruise's romance.

A third source claimed: "What unsettled them most was Katie liking a post about Tom and Ana's romance. Ana and Tom both found it creepy – as if Katie was watching them from the sidelines or stalking their relationship. It set Ana on edge and only fed her jealousy."

Friends say the new relationship with de Armas also has striking parallels to Cruise's past.

Holmes was also courted with Cruise's grand gestures and whirlwind travel before the pair wed, only to later claim she had to "protect" her daughter, Suri, from his obsession with the Church of Scientology.

Cruise's Grand Gestures Echo Past Romances

Photo of Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Suri
Source: MEGA

Insiders warned de Armas is reliving the whirlwind romance Holmes once experienced.

A long-time acquaintance of Cruise said: "Tom knows how to lay it on thick in the beginning; the private jets, the luxury, the feeling like you're living in a Hollywood love story.

"Katie was swept up in it, and now Ana is experiencing the same. But those who've seen it before warn that things can get very intense fast."

The scrutiny has left de Armas feeling defensive.

A friend of the Ballerina actress' claimed: "She wants to focus on the relationship and enjoy being happy, but the non-stop comparisons to Nicole and Katie wear her down.

"What she fears most is being seen as just another name on Tom's list."

Cruise's Past Marriages Still Cast a Shadow

Photo of tom cruise and Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed de Armas' fears being seen as 'just another' Cruise ex.

Cruise's ex-wives have also shaped public perception of him.

Kidman has spoken about her estrangement from the couple's adopted children after they chose to remain with Cruise in the Church of Scientology.

Holmes, meanwhile, reportedly staged an elaborate plan to exit the marriage, including a "burner phone" and secret apartment.

A source said: "Ana knows all the rumors and insists she's not like the others, that she can cope with it, but behind closed doors, she admits it's a lot to take on.

"She dreams of a fairy-tale future, though people close to Tom doubt that's how it will turn out."

