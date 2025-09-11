MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Fired Over 'Disgusting and Disturbing' Comments About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Before Liberal Network Issued 'Pathetic' Apology

MSNBC has fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after his on-air comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report. Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon just minutes into a heavily attended rally in Utah.

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Dowd's Comments

Source: @MSNBC/YOUTUBE Dowd was a longtime analyst on the liberal network.

During the cable news network's live coverage of the shooting, MSNBC correspondent Katy Tur asked Dowd a question about "the environment in which a shooting like this happens." Dowd replied: "He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. "And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. "You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in."

Article continues below advertisement

The Apology

Source: mega Kirk was speaking at a rally in Utah when he was shot in the neck.

The remarks sparked outrage across social media, and MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler issued an apology shortly after, refuting his comments. She said: "During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise."

Article continues below advertisement

Imagine being such an awful human being that you manage to get fired from MSNBC. Matthew Dowd found a way and has been let go by the network after these horrific comments.



pic.twitter.com/4Edfw1gR1g — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 11, 2025 Source: x.com/Not_the_Bee

Dowd issued his own apology on X.com, tweeteing: "My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family and friends of Charlie Kirk. On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words." He followed that up with a tweet explaining: "Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind." However, as the outrage grew, MSNBC executives made the decision to terminate their relationship with Dowd.

Article continues below advertisement

One Shot Fired

Source: mega A manhunt for his killer is growing.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his organization, Turning Point USA. His appearance was scheduled to be the kickoff of a nationwide college tour. As with his tours in the past, Kirk was seated at his "Prove Me Wrong Table," fielding questions from students, including those who disagreed with him. He had just been asked a question about mass shootings when the shot rang out. The event at UVU had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to ban Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures. However, the university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its "commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Massive Manhunt

Source: mega President Trump was a friend and fan of the conservative activist.