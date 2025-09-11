EXCLUSIVE: Inside Phil Collins' 'Agonizing' Last Days After Rumors Exploded Music Icon Was Receiving End-of-Life Care in Hospice

A spokesperson has confirmed Collins, who has long struggled with serious health problems, is "very sick" but stable and not in a hospice.

The denial came after sick doctored photos of Sir Paul McCartney serenading Collins in a hospice bed went viral, prompting widespread speculation about the drumming songwriter's condition.

One close friend said: "Phil has been upfront that his health is fragile, but these hospice rumors were especially cruel. He's not in a hospice, but he is in pain every day – it's agonizing – but he's not yet quite at death's door.

"Seeing strangers invent a final farewell with Paul was devastating for him and his kids."