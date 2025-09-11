EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Paradise? Sutton Foster's Divorce Drama With Lingering Ex-husband is Destroying Hugh Jackman's Proposal Plans – 'It's a Dark Cloud Over Her'
Lovestruck Hugh Jackman is desperate to take the next step with Sutton Foster, but her divorce from Ted Griffin is dragging on and sources said it's causing trouble in paradise.
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, the besotted Broadway star, 56, is ready to get down on one knee and propose to his new ladylove after they fell for each other while starring in The Music Man on the Great White Way.
Hugh Is Ready To Settle
He ruthlessly ditched his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, 69 – with whom he co-raises two adopted kids – to start a new life with Foster, 50. She has already moved into his New York City home.
But while his divorce wrapped up fairly quickly, the same cannot be said for hers. Sutton is still legally wed to screenwriter Ted Griffin. They have been married for 10 years and co-raise a young, adopted daughter.
"Hugh's divorce is finally all settled, but Sutton's is still lingering. It's a dark cloud over her, which of course affects Hugh and their time together," said an insider.
The Ex-Husband Won't Let Her Go
"Sutton's a sensitive person, and just because she's fallen in love with Hugh and is excited about the life they're building doesn't mean there isn't a lot of pain over her divorce. She spent so many important years with Ted and the ending of that is not easy."
Sources said Griffin is dilly-dallying because he's upset and doesn't want to let go – which is upsetting for Sutton because she still really cares about him.
Making Their Daughter A Priority
"There are a lot of complicated emotions," said an insider. "On top of it all, their daughter is the light of their lives, and every decision has to be made with her in mind."
"Sutton is a positive and upbeat person, so she does her best to put on a happy face for Hugh. But he can see that she's struggling, and he hates that he can't just swoop in and fix this for her.
"He's dying to propose, but he knows the timing would be terrible. He's got no choice but to wait – which is killing him."