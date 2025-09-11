EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Paradise? Sutton Foster's Divorce Drama With Lingering Ex-husband is Destroying Hugh Jackman's Proposal Plans – 'It's a Dark Cloud Over Her'

He ruthlessly ditched his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, 69 – with whom he co-raises two adopted kids – to start a new life with Foster, 50. She has already moved into his New York City home.

But while his divorce wrapped up fairly quickly, the same cannot be said for hers. Sutton is still legally wed to screenwriter Ted Griffin. They have been married for 10 years and co-raise a young, adopted daughter.

"Hugh's divorce is finally all settled, but Sutton's is still lingering. It's a dark cloud over her, which of course affects Hugh and their time together," said an insider.