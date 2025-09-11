Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bad Blood for the Role of Bond! Tom Holland and Longtime Rival Jacob Elordi Battling for Lead Gig In '007' Franchise... Leaving Both Actors 'Raging With Jealousy'

Tom Holland and Jacob Elordi are battling for the James Bond role in the '007' franchise, leaving both actors raging with jealousy.

Sept. 11 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Tom Holland and longtime rival Jacob Elordi have each thrown their hat into the ring to play the next James Bond, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the battle is heating up.

Insiders say there's a raging jealousy, compounded by the rumor that Elordi had a fling with Hollandi's current fiancee, Zendaya, in 2019 during the making of the first season of their racy TV show Euphoria.

Battling For The Role

Zendaya was linked to Jacob Elordi during the first season of 'Euphoria.'

"Tom has been patiently watching the James Bond situation for a couple of years now," said a source. "He's always wanted the job, but he was careful not to campaign for it. That's the strategy he used to get Spider-Man, and he's running that same playbook again.

"What's trickier this time around is that his key competition for 007 is Jacob, and they have a history of not liking each other, especially after the rumors about Jake and Zendaya."

Now, the two would-be secret agents are duking it out while longtime favorites Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba age out of the race.

Amy Pascal, now a 'Bond' producer, once chose Tom Holland to play 'Spider-Man.'

According to the source, spidey-sense said Holland has two key advantages. For one, longtime advocate and friend Amy Pascal, who made Holland a household name by picking him for Spider-Man 10 years ago, has been named one of the new Bond producers.

Also, Holland is British, and "it's hard to imagine 007 fans welcoming an Australian into the role with open arms," noted the source.

"Jacob clearly has the edge in terms of the muscles and his deep, commanding voice. The guy is huge, almost a foot taller than Tom. He's classically handsome and has an air of mystery that Tom lacks. Hollywood has embraced him for his brainy and eclectic taste in projects and directors."

Bad Blood Between The Actors

Idris Elba and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are aging out of the '007' race.

Insiders said, though Holland is likable, Elordi has more influential people rooting for him – but Holland has the Spidey box-office billions on his side.

"The bad blood between Jacob and Tom only makes this a more interesting showdown," said a source. "Tom wants the part, but he's going to have to mow down Jacob to get it."

