EXCLUSIVE: Bad Blood for the Role of Bond! Tom Holland and Longtime Rival Jacob Elordi Battling for Lead Gig In '007' Franchise... Leaving Both Actors 'Raging With Jealousy'

"Tom has been patiently watching the James Bond situation for a couple of years now," said a source. "He's always wanted the job, but he was careful not to campaign for it. That's the strategy he used to get Spider-Man, and he's running that same playbook again.

"What's trickier this time around is that his key competition for 007 is Jacob, and they have a history of not liking each other, especially after the rumors about Jake and Zendaya."

Now, the two would-be secret agents are duking it out while longtime favorites Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba age out of the race.